Jack Hughes Injury: Why did the New Jersey Devils forward exit the game against Blackhawks?

The New Jersey Devils had to deal with a major injury setback to forward Jack Hughes in their 4-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at Prudential Center on Friday.

Hughes left the game late in the third period due to an apparent injury and did not return to the ice. The status of Jack Hughes' injury remains undisclosed for now. Coach Lindy Ruff said that he has no update on the player.

Although Hughes was not involved in any harm plays during his time on the ice, there was a sequence in which the forward found himself in pain after landing awkwardly on his wrist while crossing the Blackhawks' blue line. That could have resulted in an apparent injury to the player.

Earlier in the game, Connor Bedard exited the game after getting injured following a big open-ice hit to the face by the Devils' Brendan Smith. The injury to Hughes comes just a day before the Devils host the fifth-placed Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

How has Jack Hughes fared for the New Jersey Devils this season?

New Jersey Devils vs Vancouver Canucks

Hughes has been in hot form for the Devils this season, racking up 45 points through 15 goals and 30 assists in 32 games, making him the leading scorer for the Devils.

Before exiting Friday's contest against the Blackhawks, Hughes cocked up 21:24 minutes of ice time and registered two shots on goal, with a rating of minus-1.