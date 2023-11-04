Jack Hughes Injury: Why did New Jersey Devils forward leave the ice against St. Louis Blues?

The New Jersey Devils were in the midst of a challenging four-game road trip when disaster struck during the first period of their game against the St. Louis Blues. Jack Hughes, the young star who had been carrying the team on his shoulders, headed to the locker room and did not return for the second period. This turn of events left Devils fans holding their breath and raised questions about the team's prospects without their top players.

Jack Hughes heads to the locker room with an injury after crashing into the boards

The Devils were already playing shorthanded, with Nico Hischier sidelined for the entire road trip due to an upper-body injury. Despite Hischier's absence, the team had been able to rely on the exceptional performance of Jack Hughes, who had recorded a league-high 20th point just the night before against the Minnesota Wild. Hughes had been the driving force behind the Devils, earning the reputation of the best player in the NHL.

However, the fateful incident occurred when Hughes attempted to split two defenders and ended up crashing shoulder-first into the boards behind the net. Although he managed to play a brief 59-second shift after the collision, it became evident that the injury was more serious than initially thought.

Without Hughes in the lineup, the Devils face an uphill battle. His dynamic playmaking, speed, and scoring ability have been crucial to the team's success. Losing him means the Devils are no longer the formidable force they were, especially with Hischier already sidelined. The absence of both star players leaves a significant void in the team's roster.

The New Jersey Devils will now need to rely on a combination of Erik Haula, Michael McLeod, and Dawson Mercer at center. Mercer, a promising rookie, has had a challenging start to his NHL career, and Haula is more suited to a third-line role. While McLeod showed promise when filling in for Hischier, replacing the NHL points leader in Hughes is an even greater challenge.

The road ahead looks tough for the New Jersey Devils. They will need to find a way to adapt to this sudden loss and rally their remaining talent to continue competing in a highly competitive league. Devils fans can only hope for a swift recovery for Jack Hughes and the return of Nico Hischier to bolster the team's chances in what has become a challenging season.