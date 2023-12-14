Jack Hughes opens up on head-on collision with brother Luke

In an unexpected sibling clash during the New Jersey Devils' game, Jack Hughes opened up about a head-on collision with his brother Luke. The incident occurred in the second period with 2 minutes and 39 seconds remaining, as both brothers aggressively pursued the puck, resulting in a dramatic collision.

When questioned about the incident, Jack humorously remarked that he almost knocked Luke's teeth out with the top of his helmet, expressing the hope that such collisions wouldn't happen again for the next 10 years.

Jack Hughes said:

"I mean, I almost knocked his teeth out, top of my helmet, so. Christ, Hope. I don't know what the hell that was, but I hope we don't do that again for the next ten years."

Despite the brotherly collision, Jack Hughes emerged as the hero in overtime against the Boston Bruins. With 2:13 left in the extra period, Hughes scored his sixth career overtime winner, securing a 2-1 victory for the Devils.

The game-winner came after Hughes played 1:57 of the extra session, demonstrating his incredible skating ability and resilience.

Jack Hughes's crucial play in the Devils' 2-1 victory over the Bruins

When the New Jersey Devils venture into overtime, Jack Hughes assumes control. In a thrilling game against the Boston Bruins, Hughes secured a 2-1 victory with a goal 2:13 into overtime, marking his sixth career overtime winner and second this season.

Despite entering overtime without a shot on goal, Hughes showcased his prowess with five shots in just 2:47 of play, playing a significant 1:57 of the extra session.

Devils coach Lindy Ruff acknowledged Hughes's exceptional skating ability, describing it as having an "incredible glide" that allows for quick recovery.

Lindy Ruff said:

“I think we gave him about 20 seconds off. He’s got incredible glide in his skating so he can recover in a short period of time. He had a couple breathers but we knew he was ready to go. And the opportunity was there and he put it in the back of the net for us.”

Dawson Mercer played a pivotal role, tying the game 1-1 in the third period, while Vitek Vanecek's 24 saves contributed to the Devils' seventh win in nine games. Despite Morgan Geekie's early goal for the Bruins, the Devils showcased resilience.

The Bruins, missing key players like Charlie McAvoy and Pavel Zacha due to injuries, faced an outstanding performance by Devils' goalie Vanecek. While the Bruins played well, they fell short in overtime.