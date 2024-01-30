Jack Quinn injury: How many weeks is the Buffalo Sabres center expected to miss?

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn is set for another extended period on the sidelines. Quinn sustained a lower-body injury during a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks. The injury was distinct from the Achilles issue that sidelined him for the initial 32 games of the season. Now, it necessitates surgery, ruling him out for an estimated eight weeks.

Quinn's misfortune is a significant blow, particularly considering the significant impact he had upon his return to the lineup in December. The 22-year-old winger managed to notch five goals and 12 points across 17 games, demonstrating his value to the Sabres.

His earlier absence resulted from a ruptured Achilles tendon, demanding an arduous recovery process that involved re-learning how to walk and skate.

The latest injury occurred during a routine play in the offensive zone against the Sharks. Quinn, in possession near the wall, spun to evade a check, but an unfortunate shove from Tomas Hertl sent him crashing awkwardly to the ice. The sight of Quinn's fall left Sabres coach Don Granato describing it as "devastating."

Who could replace Jack Quinn in the Buffalo Sabres lineup?

Jack Quinn's absence leaves the Buffalo Sabres without a top-six winger. The team must quickly determine a replacement, with potential options including Victor Olofsson, who could move up from the blue line, Tyson Jost, and several promising prospects from the Rochester Americans.

Among the prospects, Brandon Biro, Lukas Rousek, Isak Rosen, and Jiri Kulich are vying for a spot. Fans are particularly interested in Rosen and Kulich, both of whom made their NHL debuts in November.

Despite facing challenges in Rochester, Rosen's penalty-killing prowess and reliable defensive skills make him a front-runner for the vacant position. Rosen was a recent pick in the incredibly talented 2023 draft.

Tyson Jost, a veteran winger with recent success in the AHL, adds versatility to Granato's options for reshaping the forward lines. However, none of these alternatives come close to replicating Quinn's proven contributions as an excellent two-way winger, adept in all-game situations.

Buffalo's season has been marred with injuries. Key forwards like Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch, and Jeff Skinner have also been sidelined due to injuries at various times.

As the Buffalo Sabres regroup for their post-break practice, the absence of Jack Quinn will undoubtedly be felt, adding to the hurdles they've faced in this challenging season. Their first game post-break against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday will be an early test of their ability to adapt to Quinn's absence and find success on the ice.