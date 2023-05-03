Jacob Trouba's statement following the New York Rangers' elimination from the first round of the NHL playoffs has caused quite a stir. The loss itself is certainly disappointing for Trouba and his fellow teammates, as well as their fans.

In a post-game interview, Trouba gave credit to the New Jersey Devils for their performance and suggested that the Rangers were not entirely to blame for the loss. While this may seem like a reasonable perspective, some Rangers fans were quick to criticize these comments.

Here is what Trouba said exactly:

“I don't think this is all on us. I think you have to give them a lot of credit. They're one of the best teams in the league this year. Thought they played like it.”

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski



“I don't think this is all on us. I think you have to give them a lot of credit. They're one of the best teams in the league this year. Thought they played like it.” Jacob Trouba on the @NYRangers first round loss to the @NJDevils “I don't think this is all on us. I think you have to give them a lot of credit. They're one of the best teams in the league this year. Thought they played like it.” Jacob Trouba on the @NYRangers first round loss to the @NJDevils: “I don't think this is all on us. I think you have to give them a lot of credit. They're one of the best teams in the league this year. Thought they played like it.”

One fan on Twitter went so far as to suggest that Trouba should be stripped of his captaincy and that it should be given to Chris Kreider.

"Can we strap him of the captaincy and give to Kreider?"

Vinícius @ViniSCoutinho @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils Can we strap him of the captaincy and give to Kreider? @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils Can we strap him of the captaincy and give to Kreider?

Others felt that Trouba's comments showed accountability and leadership.

"That’s the accountability I’m sure Rangers fans love to hear their captain have"

Ethan @ekessler1206 @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils That’s the accountability I’m sure Rangers fans love to hear their captain have @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils That’s the accountability I’m sure Rangers fans love to hear their captain have

"Finally, recognition that NY was beat, not that they simply didn’t show up… and it came from Trouba of all people"

NJDevil’s Advocate @NJDAdvocate @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils Finally, recognition that NY was beat, not that they simply didn’t show up… and it came from Trouba of all people @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils Finally, recognition that NY was beat, not that they simply didn’t show up… and it came from Trouba of all people 😳

CJ @cjm4428 @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils Finally !! A man that tells it like it is !! All I hear is they didn’t show up this that and the other …they got outplayed by a far better team 5 on 5 …and igor kept it closer than it should @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils Finally !! A man that tells it like it is !! All I hear is they didn’t show up this that and the other …they got outplayed by a far better team 5 on 5 …and igor kept it closer than it should

Ultimately, the reaction to Jacob Trouba's statement reveals the intense passion that Rangers fans have for their team and their desire for accountability and leadership. The loss to the Devils was certainly disappointing. It's clear that the Rangers will have to come prepared next season.

Here are a few more reactions from fans of the team.

JT @youngjimmyt @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils SIKE! Loser mentality. The team didn’t show up for a bunch of games. PERIOD. We all watched. We all saw. @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils SIKE! Loser mentality. The team didn’t show up for a bunch of games. PERIOD. We all watched. We all saw.

$hane o mac @DieselDevil88 @wyshynski @InStilettos_NHL @NYRangers @NJDevils Nice of someone to admit that. Devils were the better team all year and beat them 7 out of 11 times head to head. If we weren’t wetting ourselves in games 1 and 2, we wouldn’t have needed 7. @wyshynski @InStilettos_NHL @NYRangers @NJDevils Nice of someone to admit that. Devils were the better team all year and beat them 7 out of 11 times head to head. If we weren’t wetting ourselves in games 1 and 2, we wouldn’t have needed 7.

RabidBeave @RabidBeave @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils The way the team was turning the puck over trying to pass it through 3-4 defensemen cross ice, a Saturday beer league would have gotten a lot of credit too. @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils The way the team was turning the puck over trying to pass it through 3-4 defensemen cross ice, a Saturday beer league would have gotten a lot of credit too.

AdamFoxIsElite @Brianperezz @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils Take some accountability as a damn captain . Geez . Idk what happens after games 1&2. Unacceptable to come back to the garden up 2-0 and not put them away @wyshynski @NYRangers @NJDevils Take some accountability as a damn captain . Geez . Idk what happens after games 1&2. Unacceptable to come back to the garden up 2-0 and not put them away

A look at Jacob Trouba's NHL career

Jacob Trouba's NHL career has been defined by his toughness, solid skating ability, and a hard, heavy shot. These qualities were what led the Winnipeg Jets to select him with the ninth pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, and they have served him well throughout his career.

At just 19 years old, Jacob Trouba made his NHL debut in the Jets' 2013-14 season opener, and he quickly made an impact. In that game, he scored a goal and an assist while playing a team-high 25:02 in a 5-4 victory.

Despite being stretchered off the ice during his eighth NHL game and missing 17 games due to a neck injury, Trouba finished second among rookie NHL defensemen. He had 10 goals and tied for third with 29 points.

He also led all rookies in average time on ice per game (22:26) and ranked third in scoring among Jets defensemen. As a result, he finished sixth in voting for the Calder Trophy, awarded to the League's top rookie.

The following season, Jacob Trouba continued to impress. On December 3, 2014, he had a hand in all three Winnipeg goals in a 3-2 win against Edmonton, scoring the first goal and assisting on the other two.

Trouba also played in all four games of Winnipeg's Western Conference First-Round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks.

Poll : 0 votes