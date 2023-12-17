Jacob Trouba thanks Tri-State Cadillac dealers for $28,000 donation to Rangers defenseman's epilepsy foundation

New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his gratitude to Tri-State Cadillac dealers for their generous support of his charitable initiative, Jacob Trouba Art.

Trouba thanked the Tri-State Cadillac dealers for their contribution to his epilepsy foundation, a cause that holds personal significance for the hockey player. He wrote:

"Thank you Tri-State Cadillac dealers for your support of #JacobTroubaArt @Cadillac #tristatecadillac @JustinTuck @gardenofdreams @EpilepsyFdn"

Trouba specifically mentioned the support from Tri-State Cadillac dealers, recognizing their commitment to making a positive impact. The defenseman appreciated their involvement in the Jacob Trouba Art initiative, highlighting their role in furthering the cause.

His post also revealed that the Tri-State Cadillac dealers donated $28,000 to Trouba's epilepsy foundation. The financial contribution underscores the dealers' dedication to supporting charitable endeavors and making a difference in the lives of those affected by epilepsy.

In his tweet, Trouba also mentioned the relevant entities involved in the initiative, like Cadillac, indicating the automaker's role in the donation. The mention of Justin Tuck suggests the involvement or endorsement of the former NFL player in the charitable efforts. Additionally, Trouba acknowledged the partnership with Garden of Dreams.

The tweet also featured the handle @EpilepsyFdn, indicating the connection to the Epilepsy Foundation, further emphasizing the focus of the donation on supporting individuals affected by epilepsy.

What we know about the Jacob Trouba Foundation

Jacob Trouba embarked on an artistic journey under the guidance of friend Michael Geschwer. Initially focused on understanding the technical aspects of painting, Trouba soon grasped the concept of painting as a pictorial language, delving into the works of artists like Cezanne.

The exploration expanded to diverse artists, including Yves Klein, whose physical approach to art caught Trouba's attention.

Seeking immediacy in his work due to off-season time constraints, Trouba looked to artists like Georgio Morandi and developed a more direct process. Inspired by Klein, he conceived a unique idea—using his body in hockey gear as a brush to strike the canvas. This novel approach aimed to infuse immediacy and physicality into his art while aligning with his identity.

The resulting series, "Landing My Mark," showcases Trouba's evolution as a painter, with each painting accompanied by a short description conveying its personal significance.