Jake DeBrusk, the 26-year-old forward of the Boston Bruins, is keen on continuing his NHL career with the team he has known since the beginning.

Expressing his desire to stay with the Bruins, DeBrusk highlighted the team's significance in his life and growth as a player. He affirmed his intention during the Perry Pearn 3 vs. 3 Hockey Camp, underlining his hope for a consistent trajectory with the Boston Bruins.

Jake DeBrusk said (via NHL.com):

"I'm hoping to stay [with the Boston Bruins]. It's the only team that I know and the team that I grew up with."

However, DeBrusk's situation is not that simple. As he enters the final season of his current contract, which he signed on March 21, 2022, he faces the possibility of becoming an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Jake DeBrusk's history with the Bruins has seen its share of ups and downs. Before signing his current contract, he had previously requested a trade from the team.

Reflecting on his journey, DeBrusk mentioned that this isn't his first time navigating contract negotiations with the Bruins:

"Not my first time ... third time my contract is up, ... know what to expect, although it's a little bit different with now being a UFA. ... I've kind of tested the waters before, and I'm just going to focus on hockey."

Jake DeBrusk hopes to hit another level this season

Jake DeBrusk's performance on the ice has been noteworthy, even amidst challenges. Last season, he achieved career-high figures in points, power-play points, and tied his personal best in goals.

With the departure of key players like Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, Jake DeBrusk recognizes the changing dynamics of the team. He hopes he can hit a higher level and score 30:

"If I stay healthy, I think I can score 30 this season. I've knocked on the door twice with 27 (also in 2018-19), and I have 25 in there as well (in 2021-22). ... finally get to that 30 mark.

"You start from Game 1, just like any other season, ... I think we're a pretty solid group, we have lots of guys ... we added a couple of guys ... Some guys that have left does change things, but I'm focused on Game 1. It's the only way to do it."

We will see how DeBrusk gets on when the new season begins.