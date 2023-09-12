Jake Guentzel Contract: How much will Penguins star earn in 2023? 

Jake Guentzel, the talented 28-year-old winger for the Pittsburgh Penguins, stepped up and delivered a remarkable performance, leading the Pens in goals (36) last term.

He is now entering the final year of his five-year, $30,000,000 contract with the Penguins, which he signed in 2018. He will earn $6,000,000 in salary for the 2023-24 season, and his contract will carry the same amount of cap hit.

Guentzel, who will be 29 in October, will become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) next summer, and his contract has a no-trade clause. Before his five-year extension with the Pens in 2018, Guentzel was signed to a three-year, $2,775,000 contract with a cap hit of $734,167.

As per CapFriendly, Jake Guentzel's career earnings are estimated at $25,978,056, combining the contracts and bonuses.

As a UFA next summer, there is a lot of speculation surrounding Guentzel's future. As per reports, there is a belief that he could request an extension with a $10 million cap hit.

However, it is speculated that the Penguins might not offer more than an $8.7 million cap hit, which is the same as Sidney Crosby.

Jake Guentzel's NHL stats and latest on his recovery

Pittsburgh Penguins v San Jose Sharks

Guentzel was drafted No. 77 by the Penguins in the 2013 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in the 2016-17 season and scored two goals against the New York Rangers.

The 28-year-old winger played a crucial role in helping the Penguins win their second back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2017. Guenzel had 21 points (13 goals, 8 assists) in 25 games in the playoffs.

Guentzel has been in the league for the past seven seasons. During that span, he's played in 453 games, scoring 414 points through 197 goals and 217 assists, and has two 40-goal campaigns under his belt.

This past season, he was the leading goalscorer for the Penguins with 36 goals and was only behind Sidney Crosby (60) and Evgeni Malkin (56) with 37 assists.

Guentzel underwent a right ankle surgery last month and is still recovering. It's unlikely that he's going to be fully healthy for the Pittsburgh Penguins' opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on October 10.

The 28-year-old winger could reportedly miss the first four to six games for the Pens before returning fully healthy.