In a recent update from Pittsburgh Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas, optimism surrounds the recovery of star winger Jake Guentzel, who underwent ankle surgery last week.

Dubas expressed confidence that Guentzel will make an early return in the upcoming season, likely missing just a few games.

"We'll miss him for the first couple games of the year, but then he'll be back to the Jake we know, which I think is the best solution for all of us," said Dubas.

While a tentative projection of around five games for Guentzel's return has been suggested, Dubas emphasized that the timeline remains subject to medical adjustments based on Guentzel's progress and readiness.

Guentzel's return is eagerly anticipated, especially as he rejoins a revamped Penguins roster featuring notable acquisitions like three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Lars Eller, Noel Acciari and Ryan Graves.

Guentzel demonstrated his prowess in the previous season by tallying 36 goals and 73 points in 78 games, earning his second All-Star nod. With a career tally of 197 goals and 217 assists in 453 games for the Penguins, Guentzel has made pivotal contributions.

Drafted 77th overall in the 2013 draft, Guentzel was a key member of the Penguins' 2017 Stanley Cup-winning squad. As he enters the final year of his current contract, a five-year, $30 million deal, Guentzel's impending unrestricted free agency in Jul. 2024 adds an additional layer of significance to his return.

While fans eagerly await Jake Guentzel's comeback, Dubas and the Penguins are prioritizing his full recovery and ensuring that he returns to the ice in peak condition.

Pittsburgh Penguins seek offensive spark amid Jake Guentzel injury

The Pittsburgh Penguins are facing a formidable challenge in the absence of Jake Guentzel due to ankle surgery, leaving a void in their offensive lineup. As they seek to maintain their strong start to the season, the team is considering potential options to step up and fill Guentzel's role on the first line.

With players like Alex Nylander, Reilly Smith, Sam Poulin, Valtteri Puustinen, Andreas Johnsson, Vinnie Hinostroza and Rem Pitlick in the mix, the Penguins have a pool of talent to choose from. The selected replacement will need to make a significant impact to ensure the team's offensive prowess remains intact.

The Penguins recognize the urgency of securing a strong start to the season, and the pressure is on for one of the players to rise to the occasion. The team's success will depend on a seamless transition in Guentzel's absence and a collective effort to maintain their competitive edge.