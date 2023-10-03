Jake Guentzel injury update: Penguins HC confirms positive news about $30,000,000 winger

Mike Sullivan, the coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, gave fans some good news on the status of Jake Guentzel.

Guentzel underwent offseason ankle surgery, and it was uncertain if he would be able to recover in time to play in the first game of the season. With the 2023-24 NHL season starting next week, Sullivan revealed that Guentzel has been a full participant in practice.

As well as Guentzel skating in a full capacity, Pens Inside Scoop revealed that he was also in a normal practice jersey, which is an update from the non-contact one he had been wearing.

"Jake Guentzel (offseason ankle surgery) has changed into a regular black jersey at Penguins practice. Before today, he had been skating in a white no-contact jersey since joining his teammates for the first time on Sep. 29. We'll get updates on where he's at after practice."

That's great news for the Pittsburgh Penguins, as Jake Guentzel is a key member of their offense. He's projected to be in the top-six forwards and could find himself playing alongside Sidney Crosby.

Although Guentzel is practicing in a normal jersey, Penguins GM Kyle Dubas said a few days ago that he expects the forward to miss the first couple of games of the new season.

"We'll miss him for the first couple of games of the year, but, then, he'll be back to the Jake we know, which, I think, is the best solution for all of us."

Whether or not that timeline has changed following the latest news is uncertain. Pittsburgh opens its season on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. The Penguins then travel to Washington to play the Capitals on Oct. 13 in their first road game of the season.

Jake Guentzel's NHL career

Jake Guentzel has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins and is now in the final year of his six-year $30,000,000 deal he signed in 2018.

Guentzel was drafted 77th overall in 2013 by the Penguins and made his NHL debut during the 2016-17 season. He has played in seven NHL seasons, skating in 453 games, recording 197 goals and 217 assists for 414 points.

He was also a member of Pittsburgh's 2017 Stanley Cup-winning team.