Jake Oettinger Injury: What happened to Dallas Stars goalie?

The Dallas Stars suffered a significant setback as goaltender Jake Oettinger suffered an injury during Friday's game against the Ottawa Senators at home.

Oettinger got himself injured just before the halfway mark of the first period and conceded two goals before exiting the contest. The Dallas Stars later announced that he would not be returning to the contest through their social media:

"Goaltender Jake Oettinger (lower body) will not return to tonight’s game." via Dallas Stars on X

Oettinger is currently listed with a lower-body injury. Fans could expect to hear an update on him before Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues. Meanwhile, Scott Wedgewood replaced Oettinger between the pipes.

Oettinger is 11-7-0 with a 2.85 goals-against-average and a .904 SV% for the Dallas Stars this season.

Meanwhile, the Ottawa Senators lead the home team with a commanding 4-2 scoreline. Esa Lindell and Joe Pavelski are the only two scorers for the Stars so far in the contest.