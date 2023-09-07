Jake Sanderson contract: How much is young Senators defenseman's new 8-year extension worth?

The Ottawa Senators have taken another significant step in securing their future by signing young defenseman Jake Sanderson to an eight-year contract worth $64.4 million.

This lucrative deal, with an annual cap hit of $8.05 million, shows the Senators' commitment to their young talent and their belief in Sanderson's potential as a cornerstone player for the franchise.

Earlier, Jake Sanderson entered into a three-year agreement with the Ottawa Senators on March 27, 2022, valued at $5,550,000, and it came with an annual cap hit of $925,000.

Jake Sanderson, who made a name for himself by earning a spot on the NHL All-Rookie team in June, was set to enter the final year of his entry-level contract. The 21-year-old defenseman, selected as the fifth pick in the 2020 NHL draft, made a seamless transition from the University of North Dakota to the Senators' roster. He impressed fans and management with his consistent play during his rookie season.

In his debut NHL campaign, Sanderson contributed four goals and 32 points in 77 games. More than just offensive numbers, he showcased his versatility by excelling in various roles on the ice. Sanderson logged an average of 21:55 of ice time per game, ranking second on the team behind alternate captain and fellow defenseman Thomas Chabot.

Sanderson's impact was not limited to even-strength situations; he played a significant role on special teams as well. He led the Senators in short-handed ice time, clocking in an impressive 252 minutes and 36 seconds, according to Natural Stat Trick. Additionally, he was second on the team in 5-on-5 minutes and ranked second among defensemen in power-play ice time, with Chabot leading the way.

Jake Sanderson acquisition and roster moves by Senators

The Senators' roster boasts an impressive array of young talents, including Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, Shane Pinto, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Thomas Chabot, and now Jake Sanderson. The Senators have bolstered their core through strategic trades, acquiring players like Jakob Chychrun, Josh Norris, and Erik Brannstrom.

The core of Batherson, Chabot, Norris, Tkachuk, and now Sanderson are all locked into long-term contracts. The team made significant moves during the 2022 offseason, signing Claude Giroux. However, injuries and inconsistencies ultimately dashed their playoff hopes, leaving them six points shy of the final Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Since then, the Senators have signed Joonas Korpisalo and Vladimir Tarasenko in free agency and added Dominik Kubalik in the Alex DeBrincat trade. These acquisitions, combined with their young talent, have raised expectations that the Senators to contend for a playoff spot in a competitive Eastern Conference.