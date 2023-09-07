Jake Sanderson's $64,400,000 extension has his father cutting him off crucial family amenity

In a recent Twitter video shared by the Ottawa Senators, defenseman Jake Sanderson opened up about his life-changing contract extension and the humorous family twist it brought about.

The Senators made headlines by signing Sanderson to an eight-year contract extension worth a staggering $64.4 million, carrying an annual cap hit of $8.05 million.

In a video posted by the Senators on Twitter, Sanderson reflected on his new contract and his life. He emphasized the camaraderie among his teammates as a significant factor in his decision to commit to the Senators for the long term.

"It was definitely one of the main reasons why I wanted to stay here for a while was just the group," Sanderson shared. "The guys are so good and so competitive out there, and I think kind of just our bond off the ice, too, helps everything gel on the ice better. So I couldn't be happier to be here for a while. I'm excited."

However, the story took an amusing turn when Sanderson recounted his first attempts to share the news with his family. He humorously said that he initially couldn't reach his father on the phone, causing him some anxiety.

"I called my mom first because I couldn't get my dad on the phone, and I was freaking out," Sanderson chuckled. "I'm like, where is this guy?"

As it turns out, Jake Sanderson's father was on a fishing trip, deep in the outdoors, where cell service was practically non-existent. After an hour of anxious waiting, his father finally managed to call him back, but the reception was terrible.

"So I had to wait a bit," Sanderson recounted, "But it was definitely worth it."

Then, he dropped the punchline, revealing his father's light-hearted suggestion for his son after signing the massive NHL contract:

"My dad wants me to get off his phone plan. That's what he said. That's going to be my first purchase."

Jake Sanderson's all set to bring the Stanley Cup to Ottawa

Beyond the humorous family anecdotes, Jake Sanderson expressed his hockey aspirations, stating:

"I want to score more. If you look at teams in the playoffs, they go deep because their defense scores. They help out their forwards."

He also emphasized his commitment to being an elite defender, relishing the opportunity to play crucial minutes against top opponents and contributing on the penalty kill.

Jake Sanderson wrapped up the video by addressing Ottawa Senators fans, expressing his excitement to be with the team for the next nine years and the team's collective ambition to bring the Stanley Cup to Ottawa.