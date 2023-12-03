Jake Walman follows up epic Griddy celebration with hilarious Fortnite challenge: "New season is out, add me up"

In a recent post-game interview, Jake Walman, the talented Canadian professional ice hockey defenseman for the Detroit Red Wings, showcased not only his power on the ice but also his sense of humor and love for gaming.

The moment unfolded when a reporter, presumably noting the energetic and captivating celebration by Walman earlier in the game, brought up the topic.

The reporter, alluding to Walman's on-ice charisma, said:

"A field of Griddy your way off the ice here tonight."

Walman, quick-witted and with a touch of humor, responded in a way that not only reflected his light-hearted personality but also hinted at his off-ice interests.

"New Fortnite season is out. So add me up. I'm always on," he quipped with a grin.

The video shared by Sportsnet on its Twitter account captured the moment perfectly, accompanied by a caption that read:

"New Fortnite season is out. So add me up. Protect Jake Walman at all costs."

The reporter concluded the interview with a congratulatory note, acknowledging Jake Walman's game-winning contribution.

"Good stuff, Jake. Thanks for this. Congrats on the game winner," the reporter remarked.

Expand Tweet

Red Wings Secure Victory as Jake Walman Scores in Overtime Against Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens made a comeback effort after an early 3-0 deficit but fell short, losing 5-4 to the Detroit Red Wings in overtime on Saturday. Jake Walman scored the overtime-winning slapshot from the left circle just 54 seconds into the extra period. Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis commented on the challenging start, saying:

“We had a lot of guys that weren’t ready, it happens. It’s really difficult to get going in this league when you don’t start right and shoot yourself in the foot."

Detroit's Joe Veleno, Christian Fischer, Daniel Sprong, and Alex DeBrincat contributed goals, while Justin Barron, Joel Armia, Nick Suzuki, and Gustav Lindstrom scored for Montreal.

“Not having your legs ready or being a bit out of rhythm is one thing, but lots of turnovers (hurt us the most), we were starting their offense for them,” coach St. Louis said.

The Red Wings dominated early, controlling possession and preventing Montreal from registering a shot in the first 10 minutes. Veleno opened the scoring, taking advantage of a turnover, and Detroit extended the lead with goals from Fischer and Sprong. Montreal narrowed the gap with Barron's late first-period goal.

Despite Armia's second-period score on the penalty kill, DeBrincat quickly restored Detroit's two-goal lead. Suzuki scored on the power play for Montreal in the third period, eliminating the team's goal drought in man-advantage situations. Lindstrom then tied the game late in the third period, forcing overtime.

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde acknowledged the difficulty of winning in the league and praised his team for securing two points. He mentioned some fatigue in their game but credited Montreal for pushing hard in the third period.