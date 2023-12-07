Jake Walman x Ninja soon? Red Wings defenseman discloses future plans of establishing streaming dynasty

In a recent episode of "The Drop," Jake Walman, a defenseman for the Detroit Red Wings, opened up about his passion for gaming. He also revealed his plans to delve into the world of online game streaming. The surprising revelation has sparked speculation about a potential collaboration between Walman and the renowned American streamer and gamer, 'Ninja.'

Ninja, a prominent figure in the gaming community, gained fame through his participation in competitive Halo 3 esports teams. He further skyrocketed to stardom when he transitioned to playing Fortnite Battle Royale in late 2017.

During "The Drop," host Greg Wyshynski seized the opportunity to inquire about Walman's thoughts on Fortnite Chapter Five, the latest season of the popular game. Walman, an avid Fortnite player since its inception, expressed his loyalty to the game and his anticipation for exploring the new season.

Walman shared his gaming plans, stating:

"So I've been playing Fortnite since it first came out. That's the only game I've played haven't switched. When the Call of Duty came out, I didn't even touch that. I just stayed with Fortnite and huge fan of the OG Fortnite that came out this last season. I wish they kept it.

"Today is actually going to be my first day that I'm playing the new season. So I got my buddies waiting for me after practice here."

Walman's ambition is to bridge the gap between the gaming and hockey communities:

"And yeah, I think I'm going to do something with streaming too. I think I have an opportunity also to get my face out there on the gaming platform and maybe connect some gamers to hockey and Hockey's to gamer type thing. So we'll see how that works. But yeah, I look forward to that too."

Jake Walman's gaming buddies and in-game skins

In response to Wyshynski's follow-up questions, Jake Walman disclosed his Fortnite companions, naming Stanley Cup champion Devante Smith-Pelly and Jordan Kyrou from St. Louis as his gaming buddies:

"So my two guys that I play with, the first one, Devante Smith-Pelly, Stanley cup champ, he's always on. Got a lot of free time for me now. So him and then Jordan Kyrou from St. Louis, we've been boys that."

Additionally, Jake Walman revealed his extensive collection of in-game skins, mentioning his use of the randomizer feature to switch up his character's appearance every game:

"And then the second question is, I have so many skins in the game. I probably spent so many V bucks, they call it on skins. So I have the randomizer on right now.

"So every game it kind of gives me a new skin and people have stuff to say about it. But I think when you use the women's skins, they're smaller so you don't get shot as easy."

The prospect of Jake Walman entering the streaming scene has generated excitement among NHL fans, and the idea of a collaboration with Ninja has sparked particular interest.