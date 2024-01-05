"Jakob Chychrun should be the first one benched": Senators fans criticize $27,600,00 defenseman's puck mishandling after 4-1 loss to Kraken

Ottawa Senators cornerstone defenseman Jakob Chychrun faced the wrath of the disgruntled fans following their 4-1 defeat to Seattle Kraken.

Signed to a mammoth $27,600,000 contract, Chychrun's puck mishandling and otherwise negligible contribution to the team's efforts drew a lot of negative attention from the fans.

Joey Daccord's brilliant goaltending at the other end for Kraken made the situation worse for Chychrun as the Senators lost their second consecutive game and the third in their last four outings.

As the Kraken celebrated their sixth consecutive victory to extend their remarkable 10-game point streak, Senators fans found an unfortunate focal point in Jakob Chychrun's subpar display.

The discontent echoed through the stands and social media platforms, underscoring the weight of expectations tied to the hefty contract he carries. Here are some of those reactions on X:

Jakob Chychrun's struggle amidst Kraken's symphony: 4-1 victory shadows Senators' efforts

The Seattle Kraken comprehensively beat the Senators 4-1, with the scoring beginning with the early goal of Yanni Gourde at 9:50 in the first period. It was his second consecutive scoring game, with the player carrying the good form from the Kraken's 3-0 win at the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic.

Tomas Tatar doubled the lead in the second period, scoring at 15:20 by dancing around the Senators defence after an artful one-touch pass from Jordan Eberle. Andre Burakovsky capitalized on a pass from Kailer Yamamoto and made it 3-0 by turning a 2-on-1 rush into another goal for the Kraken.

Ottawa's pulled one back via Logan Kelly at 12:20 in the third period, to bring down the deficit back to two goals. He redirected Dominik Kubalik's shot through Joey Daccord's five-hole to score the goal.

Vince Dunn restored the three-goal cushion with an empty-net finish at 17:47, leaving the Ottawa Senators succumbing to a 4-1 defeat.