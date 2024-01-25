Jakob Chychrun vents frustration while addressing rumors of his trade out of Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun is no stranger to trade rumors. Once again this season, rumors started to swirl around the defenseman, with many reports suggesting that Chychrun wants to move out of Ottawa.

However, on Tuesday, Jakob Chychrun vented his frustration and addressed the rumors of him wanting a move out of the Senators. The 25-year-old defenseman expressed his discontent with the situation and labeled all the rumors "ridiculous."

Here's what Chychrun said on the rumors (as quoted by TSN.ca):

“I think it’s ridiculous, if I’m being honest,” Chychrun said. “I went through it in Arizona and that was a different situation. But to see it now is a bit ridiculous. And I don’t think it’s based off anything.”

Jakob Chychrun added by mentioning that people are shooting blind darts at a board and hoping to hit something. He believes that some individuals claim to have inside sources, but in reality, it's all just speculation.

Chychrun acknowledged that people have the right to say what they want, but he finds it laughable that they act like they have reliable information:

It’s people shooting blind darts at a board and hoping they hit,” Chychrun said. “People have a right to say what they want, but to act like they have their sources is a joke. And people like to get their clicks on social media. If they have to use my name to do it, go ahead. But I’m not going to let it affect me.”

After rumors and much speculation, Chychrun was finally dealt by the Arizona Coyotes to the Ottawa Senators in March last year.

As part of the deal, the Sens used a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft along with two second-round picks as part of the trade package with the Coyotes.

Jakob Chychrun's NHL stats

Ottawa Senators v Philadelphia Flyers

Chychrun was drafted No. 16 overall by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2016 NHL draft. He made his league debut in the 2016-17 season and went on to play for the Coyotes for seven years and 373 games.

The 25-year-old defenseman has been with the Ottawa Senators for the last two seasons following his trade from the Coyotes. This season, he has notched up 27 points through seven goals and 20 assists in 43 games.

Overall, Jakob Chychrun, in his eight-year-long career, has racked up 202 points through 69 goals and 133 assists with a plus/minus of -47.