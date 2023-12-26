Jakub Lauko provides hilarious update after getting stuck in elevator with Jeremy Swayman while heading to Bruins teammate's Xmas party

The holiday season is usually filled with joy, laughter, and festivities, but for Boston Bruins' Jakub Lauko and Jeremy Swayman, it also involved an unexpected adventure. The duo found themselves in a tight spot, quite literally, when they got stuck in an elevator on their way to teammate Kevin Shattenkirk's Christmas party.

"Jeremy Swayman and Jakub Lauko got stuck in the elevator on their way up to Kevin Shattenkirk’s crib (via JSwayman1/IG)."

The incident took an amusing turn when Lauko took to X (formerly Twitter) to provide a lighthearted update on their elevator misadventure. He reassured fans, saying:

"We're fine. Sway was crying a little but I did give him a goalie hug."

Earlier in the day, Swayman had embraced the holiday spirit by continuing a heartwarming tradition. Known for his close friendship with fellow goaltender Linus Ullmark, Swayman once again donned the red suit and white beard, transforming into Santa Claus for Ullmark's children, Harry and Lily, on Christmas Eve.

The tradition, initiated last year, involves Swayman playing Santa to bring smiles to Ullmark's kids during the festive season. The photos were shared on Ullmark's Instagram, showcasing the kids' excitement as they received gifts from their 'Uncle Sway.'

Boston Bruins are on a four-game losing streak

The Boston Bruins are entering a three-day holiday break amid their most challenging losing streak in four years, having dropped four consecutive games.

Despite holding the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 19-7-6, the team is grappling with issues. They have struggled with maintaining third-period leads in three of their last five games, leading to a faltering execution in critical moments.

The team is also dealing with challenges such as excessive penalties, a recent decline in penalty kills, and significant injuries. Star defenseman Hampus Lindholm's offensive production has sharply declined, further impacting an already struggling offense. Currently ranked 22nd in total goals scored, the Bruins heavily rely on outstanding goaltending.

There is a need for secondary scorers to step up, especially with notable slumps from players like Marchand and DeBrusk. The immediate priority is to make improvements to maintain their lead in the Atlantic Division, as the Toronto Maple Leafs are closely trailing.

General Manager Don Sweeney may need to address these concerns before the trade deadline to ensure a sustained playoff run. The Bruins' four consecutive losses began after their 5-4 victory against the Islanders.