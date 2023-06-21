James Reimer contract: How much does San Jose Sharks goalie earn in salary?

James Reimer is a goaltender for the San Jose Sharks and has been a great center of attraction to NHL fans since his arrival. He inked a two-year contract with the Sharks on Jul. 28, 2021, for $4.5 million.

The contract comprises $2.2 million with an annual average salary of $2.2 million. Reimer has earned a base salary of $2.75 million and $2.75 million in minors salary. In 13 seasons, the 35-year-old has estimated career earnings of $31.5 million.

James Reimer was chosen by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL entry draft with the 99th overall pick. He has subsequently played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks. Reimer is an unrestricted free agent following the end of the 2022-23 season with the Sharks.

Being one of the most talented goalies of the Sharks, Reimer holds prolific records of 476 points and 11 playoff points.

James Reimer’s junior hockey career

His career in the Western Hockey League started with the Red Deer Rebels picking Reimer in the fifth round of the 2003 WHL Bantam Draft. Spokane Chiefs had owned the pick. One scout, Carter Sears, had a significant impact on the selection of Reimer.

Despite being cut in the previous two seasons, Reimer persevered and secured a position on the squad in his third attempt. Unfortunately, he and the Rebels had a difficult season in the WHL.

Reimer played in 34 games but only won seven, indicative of the team's general struggles. Reimer suffered a broken hand towards the end of the season, which hindered his development and prevented him from competing for Canada at the 2006 IIHF World U18 Championships.

Reimer was later sent to the Toronto Marlies, Toronto Maple Leafs American Hockey League affiliate, after participating in the training camp in September 2008. He began the season with the Marlies but was later transferred to the Reading Royals, an ECHL team. Reimer's time with the Royals was brief, as the Marlies quickly called him back up.

James Reimer showed his skill and tenacity for the Marlies by earning his first AHL triumph on Dec. 27, 2008. The game against the Manitoba Moose, which finished with a thrilling shootout and 3-2 win, was pivotal for his professional development.

