James Reimer to test free agency, will not return to San Jose Sharks

As the NHL Free Agency approaches, there will be many goaltenders available in the market. James Reimer, the veteran goaltender for the San Jose Sharks, is one of the names to hit the market on July 1.

After spending two seasons with the San Jose Sharks, goaltender James Reimer will not return to the team and will look for other options in the market. The news was confirmed by Reimer's agent, Ray Petkau to hockey insider Pierre LeBrun in The Athletic, saying that Reimer will look out for other teams in the free agency.

"He won’t return to San Jose," Petkau said of Reimer. "(General manager) Mike Grier was kind enough to let us talk to teams, which we have been doing, and we have a number of interested teams.

"Just to get a head start on that is great. Mike and the team there absolutely love Reims, but given where they’re at (rebuilding), it made sense for them to let him go, but he loved his time in San Jose."

James Reimer had a disappointing season with the San Jose Sharks. The 35-year-old played 43 games, posting a 12-21-8 record with a .348 goals-against-average and a .890 save percentage.

Reimer has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and San Jose Sharks. During that time, the 35-year-old appeared in 476 games, posting a 438-204-169 record with a 2.87 goals-against-average and a. 911 save percentage.

A look into the hockey career and achievements of James Reimer

San Jose Sharks vs Edmonton Oilers

James Reimer began his hockey career at the age of 12 when he got the opportunity to play minor hockey in his hometown. Later, he began to play junior hockey for the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League.

After he turned professional, Reimer began playing in the ECHL, where he helped Stringrays to clinch the Kelly Cup in 2009. The 35-year-old was named the ECHL playoffs' most valuable player.

In 2006, the Toronto Maple Leafs drafted him 99th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft. He made his league debut for the Leafs during the 2010-11 season. In 2013, the 35-year-old posted the best save percentage in the Maple Leafs' history by posting a .918 save percentage then.

Apart from the NHL, James Reimer has also played for Canada in the World Championship.

Poll : 0 votes