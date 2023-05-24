"Jamie Benn needs to pay a price for it" - Craig Button calls for strict punishment on Dallas Stars captain after hit on Mark Stone

Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn was ejected from Game 3 on Tuesday following his vicious cross-check in the neck area of Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone.

The incident occurred with 18:07 minutes remaining of the first period when the Dallas Stars were already 1-0 down in the game. After reviewing the incident, the officials had no choice but to hand Jamie Benn a five-minute major penalty for misconduct and ejection from the game.

Without Benn's presence on the ice, the Dallas Stars faced a challenging task as the Vegas Golden Knights were granted a power play opportunity, which they capitalized on and scored their second goal at the 5:57 mark of the first period.

Less than two minutes after Benn's dismissal, the Vegas Golden Knights scored their third goal to go 3-0 up before the second period. Benn's dismissal from the game proved to be the Dallas Stars' downfall for the remainder of the game.

TSN's Director of Scouting Craig Button shed his thoughts on Benn's vicious cross-check on Mark Stone.

He said:

"Not only did you take yourself out of the game, you took your team out of the game in an important, critical Game 3 that you needed to win"

JayOnSC @JayOnSC TSN Director of Scouting @CraigJButton joins @JayOnrait to give his thoughts on Jamie Benn's crosscheck on Mark Stone. TSN Director of Scouting @CraigJButton joins @JayOnrait to give his thoughts on Jamie Benn's crosscheck on Mark Stone. https://t.co/mUzQUEVetE

He added that Benn's play was dangerous and completely unacceptable, and he must face the consequences:

"This is completely unacceptable. It's not a hockey play, it's a dangerous play, and Jamie Benn needs to pay a price for it"

Dallas Stars' coach conveys his thoughts on Jamie Benn's ejection

Following the game, the Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer expressed his thoughts on Benn's vicious hit, saying it was a mistake on his part that he regrets:

"He made a mistake, he feels really badly about it. "I don't think anyone in the building feels worse than he does about it. I'm not going to pile on him. He's been a leader here for his entire career and leads by example every day on and off the ice. [He] made a mistake."

"Fortunately, Mark Stone is OK and we've got to live with the consequences, and the consequences was a big hole." - (via NHL.com)

The Dallas Stars lost Game 3 by a 4-0 scoreline on Tuesday. They are now on the brink of getting swept by the Vegas Golden Knights in the WCF. Game 4 takes place on Thursday.

Poll : 0 votes