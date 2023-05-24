"Jamie Benn is a straight up B*TCH" - NHL fans call out Dallas Stars captain after cross check on Mark Stone

In a pivotal Game Three of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn found himself at the center of controversy after a cross-check on Vegas Golden Knights' star player Mark Stone.

The incident has left NHL fans divided, with many calling out Benn for his actions during the game.

Benn's forceful hit on Stone followed by the attempt to cross-check his head drew the attention of officials, leading to game misconduct and a major penalty for the Stars' captain.

The consequences of his ejection were immediate, as the Golden Knights capitalized on the power play opportunity, extending their lead in the game. NHL fans took to Twitter to express their frustration over the incident involving Jamie Benn.

"jamie benn is a straight up BITCH!"

Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn Absolutely moronic shit by Jamie Benn

D @txforever Am I being dramatic or is this evening from Jamie Benn possibly a defining moment in his Dallas Stars career? To compound your mistake on the ice by not taking accountability with the media as the literal captain of the team is so bad there's actually no words. #TexasHockey

alyssa @alyssaturnz Jamie Benn deserves an additional 5 minute for his horrendous tape job

Josh Hyman @joshhymanNHL jamie benn's ex girlfriends are furious seeing him finally go down on someone



jamie benn’s ex girlfriends are furious seeing him finally go down on someone https://t.co/CNB0odJgEm

D @txforever Man I'm actually hurt by Jamie Benn tonight. That feels like a total disrespect to the city that's been home for him and that's loved him through thick and thin and defended him to every other fan base. What a total slap in the face. #TexasHockey

ash 🦦 @888ashes turning my jamie benn funko pop around to face my wall bc i can't deal w his shit rn

Rudy 🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀 @Just_C0w To be fair, Jamie Benn has a C on his jersey for being a Coward. Not a Captain.



So it fits. To be fair, Jamie Benn has a C on his jersey for being a Coward. Not a Captain. So it fits.

😶‍🌫️ @_sevenohtwo Sportsnet @Sportsnet Jamie Benn has been given a 5 minute major for his cross check on Mark Stone. jamie benn is a straight up BITCH!

Mario Crespin @sup3r_mario11 Jamie Benn is a pussy.

Cameron Reese @damnmanNamedcam Truly embarrassed to be a Dallas Stars fan. Classless bunch at the stadium. Just as bad as a fuckass Philly sports fan. And also fuck Jamie Benn what a disgrace

Daniel R. Patterson🌵 @DanPattersonUSA #NHL If Jamie Benn isn't suspended for his cheap shot on Mark Stone, he'll get beat up by VGK in the next game. #VegasBorn

Jamie Benn's cross-check on Mark Stone has elicited strong criticism from NHL fans, highlighting the importance of player safety and fair play. The incident has prompted calls for stricter penalties and a reminder of the responsibility captains hold as role models.

Golden Knights dominate Game 3, take 3-0 series lead as Jamie Benn's absence looms large

The Vegas Golden Knights wasted no time asserting their dominance in Game 3 against the Dallas Stars, securing a commanding 4-0 win to take a 3-0 lead in the series.

The Knights' offensive prowess was on full display early in the first period. Jonathan Marchessault found the back of the net just 1 minute and 11 seconds into the game, giving his team an early 1-0 lead. Minutes later, Ivan Barbashev capitalized on a powerplay opportunity to extend the Knights' lead.

The onslaught continued as William Carrier added to the scoring frenzy, converting an assist from Teddy Blueger with less than two minutes remaining. The Knights headed into the second period with an imposing 3-0 lead. In the second period, Alex Pietrangelo who found the back of the net, assisted by Barbashev, further solidifying the Knights' commanding lead at 4-0.

Defensively, the Knights were impenetrable, shutting down the Stars' offensive attempts. Goaltender Adin Hill continued his outstanding performance, earning his fifth consecutive win and delivering a shutout by making an impressive 34 saves.

Contributions from Barbashev, who had three points, and Roy, who had two, further exemplified the Knights' depth and skill. With the resounding win, the Knights have firmly positioned themselves as the dominant force in the series.

The two teams meet again in Game 4 on Thursday at the American Airlines Center, where the Knights will look to secure a series sweep and clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Finals.

