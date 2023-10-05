Jamie Drysdale contract: How much is Anaheim Ducks defenseman's extension worth?

Anaheim Ducks fans have reason to celebrate as the team secures the talents of their young defenseman, Jamie Drysdale, with a contract extension. The social media sphere was abuzz when the Ducks posted a picture of Drysdale with a suggestive eyes emoji, hinting at the impending deal.

Soon after, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman confirmed the details, tweeting:

"Jamie Drysdale 3x$2.3M with ANA."

Expand Tweet

The contract, signed on October 5, 2023, locks in Drysdale for a three-year period, with a total contract value of $6,900,000. This extension carries a manageable cap hit of $2,300,000, a favorable figure for the Ducks as they secure the services of a promising young talent.

Expand Tweet

Drysdale's journey with the Ducks began when he was drafted 6th overall by Anaheim in the 2020 entry draft. Since then, he has signed two contracts with the team, totaling an impressive $12,225,000 in value. His dedication and performance over three seasons, which includes at least one NHL game played, have earned him a total of 40 points in 113 games.

Looking ahead, Drysdale's contract extension ensures that he will remain a vital part of the Ducks' roster for the foreseeable future. The young defenseman will have the opportunity to continue developing his skills and contributing to the team's success.

Jamie Drysdale: From Toronto Junior Hockey Star to NHL Sensation

The 21-year-old began his journey in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL) with the St. Michael's Buzzers and continued with the Toronto Marlboros in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL). He earned the GTHL Player of the Year title and led his team to a championship at the age of 15.

Jamie Drysdale's talent shone brighter as he helped GTHL Red secure the 2018 OHL Gold Cup Final and earned a spot on the OHL Cup All-Star Team. This led to his selection as the fourth overall pick by the Erie Otters in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection.

In the OHL, Jamie Drysdale's star continued to rise. His rookie season with the Erie Otters saw him lead the team's defensemen in numerous categories, landing him a spot on the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

His sophomore season was equally impressive, ranking among the top 10 OHL defensemen in points per game and earning him an OHL First Team All-Star title in 2019–20.

Jamie Drysdale's path to the NHL faced a temporary setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, he maintained his dedication, incorporating rollerblading and home workouts to stay in shape.

His efforts paid off as he was drafted sixth overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and made a memorable NHL debut in March 2021, scoring his first career NHL goal alongside fellow rookie Trevor Zegras, setting a historic record.