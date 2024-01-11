Jamie Drysdale discloses Flyers GM's heartfelt gesture to help him settle into Philadelphia

Jamie Drysdale, the newest addition to the Philadelphia Flyers, recently revealed a touching gesture from general manager Danny Briere. NHL insider Adam Kimelman shared the story on X, highlighting the Flyers' commitment to making Drysdale and his family feel at home in their new city.

Drysdale expressed his gratitude to Briere for going above and beyond for his debut game in Philadelphia.

"When I got down here, pretty much one of the first things that Danny said to me was, 'Do you want your parents to come out?' Drysdale said. "And I said, I think they'd love that."

The young defenseman acknowledged the significant change for his entire family and appreciated the organization's initiative to facilitate his parents' trip.

"I think it's a big change for all of us, not just me, my entire family," Drysdale said. "So real cool that the organization itself took the initiative to get my folks out. I know that means a lot to me and to them, so it was nice having them here."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jamie Drysdale's debut with the Philadelphia Flyers proved memorable, as he contributed an assist in a thrilling 3-2 shootout victory over the Montreal Canadiens at the Wells Fargo Center.

"I feel like you can't draw it up better," Drysdale said. "Exciting game, great crowd, great fans, and came out with the win. So yeah, really good night."

The defenseman's impact on the game was notable, setting up Morgan Frost's second-period power play goal and showcasing his skills with two shots on goal during his 19 minutes and 46 seconds of ice time. Flyers center Sean Couturier praised Drysdale's performance.

The Flyers' victory, with goals from Owen Tippett and Couturier's decisive shootout goal, marked a successful debut for Drysdale in the City of Brotherly Love. Samuel Ersson's solid goaltending, making 17 saves and three crucial stops in the shootout, secured the win.

Trevor Zegras's opinion on his bond with Jamie Drysdale

In the aftermath of the Jamie Drysdale trade from the Anaheim Ducks to the Philadelphia Flyers, his close friend and former teammate Trevor Zegras revealed the depth of their bond.

“We pretty much do everything together," Zegras said. "We pee together. We get injured together. We sleep together. It was good to push each other. Getting on the ice with the injuries that we had were tough."

Read more: Trevor Zegras's comments on Jamie Drysdale