Jamie Oleksiak contract: How much does the Seattle Kraken star earn in salary?

Seattle Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak has been winning hearts of fans with his remarkable performance on the ice. He was chosen by the Dallas Stars in the 1st round of 2011 NHL Entry Draft with the 14th overall pick.

After having a noteworthy hockey career with various NHL teams like the Dallas Stars and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jamie Oleksiak was selected by the Seattle Kraken from the Dallas Stars in the NHL Expansion Draft on July 21, 2021.

The Kraken defenseman inked a 5-year contract with the Kraken for $23 million. The contract comprises $4.6 million of cap hit with an annual average salary of $4.6 million. He has a base salary of $4.2 million with $4.2 million minors salary for the present 2022-23 season.

Oleksiak holds prolific records of 114 points in 516 games. He also has 13 playoff points in 52 games throughout 11 seasons in hockey. He will be an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) by the end of the 2025-26 season when he will be 33.

Jamie Oleksiak’s successful hockey career

Jamie Oleksiak joined the Northeastern Huskies hockey team after one year at the university, where he was a standout rookie, earning 13 points on 4 goals and 9 assists, with a team-best +13 plus/minus rating. He made the decision to return to the Canadian Hockey League in order to hone his abilities.

The hockey star signed a contract with the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League on July 25, 2011. Oleksiak committed to the Dallas Stars with a three-year entry-level contract on October 6, 2011. He was moved from the Spirit to the Niagara IceDogs, who were vying for the league championship, during the 2011–12 season.

Oleksiak started competing for the Texas Stars, the Dallas Stars' American Hockey League club, at the start of the 2012–13 campaign. Ten days after recording his first career point in a win over the Charlotte Checkers on October 14, he also scored his first career goal, which was also the game-winning goal.

With 1 goal and 4 assists through the first 13 games of the season, Jamie Oleksiak kept up his outstanding play and was tied for the club lead among defenseman in scoring. He recorded 2 goals and 10 assists over the course of the following 25 games.

The Kraken defenseman was chosen to play in the Providence, Rhode Island, AHL All-Star Game in 2012, where he led the Stars and was 3rd among rookies in assists with 20 points.

