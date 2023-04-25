Jared McCann Injury Update: Timeline of Seattle Kraken star's recovery and expected return date

Jared McCann of the Seattle Kraken had to leave Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche early in the first period after being hit hard by Cale Makar near the corner.

The hit was so hard that Jared McCann was completely shaken and remained on the ice for several minutes before being assisted to the locker room. Before exiting the contest, Jared McCann had 3:38 ice time during Game 4.

As per Seattle Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol, McCann is unlikely to feature in Game 5 on Wednesday and could even take longer to return back into action, per Elliotte Friedman.

Elliotte Friedman @FriedgeHNIC SEA coach Dave Hakstol says Jared McCann will miss Game 5 and possibly longer. He disagrees with penalty being reduced to a minor. Very unhappy. SEA coach Dave Hakstol says Jared McCann will miss Game 5 and possibly longer. He disagrees with penalty being reduced to a minor. Very unhappy.

The puck was completely out of play when the Avalanche's defenseman took a late hit on McCann.

Emerald City Hockey @EmeraldCityHky Cale Makar just slammed Jared McCann into the boards with the puck nowhere close.



That's a dirty play. McCann still hasn't gotten up. Cale Makar just slammed Jared McCann into the boards with the puck nowhere close.That's a dirty play. McCann still hasn't gotten up. https://t.co/161eQ5CQdD

Cale Makar was straight away called for a major penalty for his dangerous late hit on the Kraken forward. However, after taking a closer look at Makar's dangerous play, the major penalty was reduced to a minor penalty.

Jared McCann's Seattle Kraken tied the series at 2-2 against the Colorado Avalanche

Seattle Kraken defeated the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 in an overtime thriller to tie the seven-game series at 2-2 on Monday.

Will Borgen opened the scoring sheet for Kraken at 3:56 of the 1st period after putting the puck back into the via a slapshot. Daniel Sprong snapped a wrist shot to extend the team's lead to 2-0 before moving into the second period.

The second period was all about a comeback from the Colorado Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen got the Avalanche into the scoring sheet after launching a wrist shot into the back of the net at the 14:08 mark of the second period. Just 50 seconds before the second period, Rantaneen scored his second of the night to tie the scoreline at 2-2.

The third period saw no goals from either side of the team, resulting in overtime. Three minutes into OT, Jordan Eberle found a loose puck and launched it into the back of the net on for a powerplay goal and a winner to tie the series at 2-2 for Seattle Kraken.

The Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken will now square off in Game 5 which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the Ball Arena.

