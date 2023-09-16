Jaromir Jagr, 51, set to suit up for Rytíři Kladno opener 35 years after making his debut

In the world of professional ice hockey, there are legends, and then there's Jaromir Jagr. After 35 years, making his debut in 1988, the Czech-born right-winger is set to make an incredible return to the ice for Rytíři Kladno's season opener.

The news of Jagr's return has surprised the hockey world, showcasing his enduring passion for the game and his remarkable longevity as a player.

The announcement of Jagr's return was made through a tweet by renowned hockey analyst Chris Peters, who aptly referred to him as "The Legend." Peters shared,

"Thirty-five years after his professional debut with Kladno, The Legend rides again. Jaromir Jagr is 51 and still going. Sounds like he's in tomorrow for the home opener."

This tweet captures the astonishment and admiration that hockey enthusiasts and fans worldwide have for Jagr's unparalleled career.

Chris Peters also shared Jaromir Jagr's official tweet where he updated the same to his fans. Jagr himself took to social media to reflect on the passage of time and his enduring love for the game. Jaromir Jagr wrote,

"Hello HR, Another hockey season has begun. I just read that I played extraliga for Kladno for the first time 35 years ago. It's been a minute."

More on Jaromir Jagr's professional hockey career

Jagr's journey in professional ice hockey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Over his illustrious career, he has played for several NHL teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Calgary Flames. He served as captain for both the Penguins and the Rangers, leaving a mark on each franchise.

With over 2,000 professional games under his belt, Jagr boasts one of the longest careers in the history of professional ice hockey. His statistics are nothing short of awe-inspiring; he holds the second-most points in NHL history, surpassed only by the legendary Wayne Gretzky.

Jagr's list of accolades includes five Art Ross Trophies, three Lester B. Pearson Awards, and a Hart Memorial Trophy, among many others.

Moreover, Jagr is a proud member of the Triple Gold Club, an exclusive group of players who have achieved the remarkable feat of winning the Stanley Cup, the Ice Hockey World Championships, and an Olympic gold medal in ice hockey. His contributions to Czech ice hockey and the sport, in general, have earned him a place in the annals of hockey history.