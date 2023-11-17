Pittsburgh Penguins' five-game winning streak came to an end with a 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils. The third period proved to be the turning point, as the Devils scored three unanswered goals.

Tristan Jarry, who made 25 saves in the game, faced criticism for a third-period error that played a pivotal role in the Devils' surge. The New Jersey offense capitalized on the opportunity, securing a decisive victory at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday.

Pittsburgh Penguins fans took to Twitter to express their frustration and disappointment following the team's loss, with much of the criticism directed towards goaltender Jarry.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The frustration among Pittsburgh fans is intensified by the fact that their team has struggled against the Devils in recent matchups. The team now holds a discouraging 0-5-1 record against them since February 13, 2022.

Devils soar to victory after dynamic performance secures win over Pittsburgh Penguins

Rust initiated the scoring for the Penguins at 6:36 of the first period, skillfully maneuvering past defenders to lift a backhand over Vanecek's blocker.

Rust continued to shine for Pittsburgh, notching his second goal at 3:17 of the second period, tapping in a backhand from Karlsson. The Devils, however, displayed resilience as Lazar scored short-handed at 13:34 in the first period, tying the game 1-1.

The back-and-forth battle continued when Bastian netted his first goal of the season at 3:55 of the second period, tying the game 2-2 with a backhand on a rebound off Haula's shot. Crosby extended his point streak to 10 games with a secondary assist.

However, the Devils responded strongly in the third period, with Bratt giving them a 3-2 lead at 2:35 on a 4-on-4, showcasing his scoring prowess with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle. Holtz extended the lead to 4-2 at 11:24 with a precise one-timer, and Toffoli quickly added another, making it 5-2 at 11:44 with a snap shot from the slot.