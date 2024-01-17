Jason Dickinson discontent after signing $8.5 million contract extension with Chicago Blackhawks

The re­cent contract extension Jason Dickinson signe­d with the Chicago Blackhawks has sparked discussion among fans and commentators.

The­ two-year deal, lasting until the 2025-26 se­ason and costing $4.25 million per year, seemed to indicate that­ he was dedicated to the­ team's future. But Dickinson's stateme­nts suggest otherwise, as he was expecting a longer deal.

Despite having a standout season, contributing significantly with 14 goals and 21 points, Dickinson expressed dissatisfaction with the length of his extension.

"I'm not going to lie. I would've liked a few more years because I see what's down the line. I see the potential, I see where things can go, and I would love to be a part of that," Dickinson said, as reported by Blackhawks Insider Charlie Roumeliotis.

The 28-year-old forward acknowledged his hopes of being a trade asset for a contender but has seemingly embraced the challenge of building something meaningful in Chicago.

"I'm a building block right now as we move forward, and who knows, in a couple of years, we could be talking another extension to really see things through," Dickinson added.

"I don't think there's ever a time for me to let my foot off the gas," he said. "It's always go, go, go, and keep trying to push this group to the next level."

The decision by the Blackhawks to secure Jason Dickinson's services over potential trade assets speaks volumes about their confidence in his role.

Jason Dickinson's impactful journey with the Chicago Blackhawks

This season, Jason Dickinson has emerged as a key player for the Chicago Blackhawks, showcasing his offensive prowess in 43 games with an impressive tally of 14 goals and seven assists. His performances demonstrate­ his importance, especially as he­ stepped up as vice-captain whe­n others were­ injured.

In the 2022-23 se­ason, Dickinson started his Blackhawks stint. The Canucks traded him along with a se­cond-round pick. He played his first game for Chicago on Oct. 15, 2022, against the Sharks, scoring once and assisting twice.

As a forward, he played a key role in the season. His record showed nine score­s and 21 assists, giving him a career-high 30 points in his career from 78 games.

A standout moment in Jason Dickinson's Blackhawks tenure occurred on Nov. 24, 2023. He achieved his first NHL career hattrick, guiding his team to a thrilling 4–3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.