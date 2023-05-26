Before the COVID-19 pandemic, left winger Jason Zucker signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins and made an immediate impact. In his first 15 games, he contributed 12 points, including six goals and six assists, proving his worth.

However, Zucker’s performances in the 2020–2021 and 2021–2022 seasons were less successful. The hockey star played 79 games in the two seasons, but he only managed 17 goals and 18 assists.

The contract forecasts indicate that Jason Zucker will sign a five-year, $5.4 million deal that will last until he turns 36.

The 31-year-old currently earns $5.5 million per season against the salary cap. The Penguins have access to almost $20 million in available cap space. It's still unclear, though, whether Zucker is seen as essential to the team's new management.

The Newport Beach native holds prolific records of 338 points in 628 games. In 12 seasons, he has 15 playoff points in 46 games until the 2022-23 season. The Penguins star has estimated career earnings of $34.6 million which he has mainly earned from four contracts.

Jason Zucker’s professional hockey career

The Minnesota Wild chose Jason Zucker in the second round of the 2010 NHL draft with the 59th overall pick.

He was the first Nevadan selected in an NHL draft. Zucker signed an entry-level contract with the Wild on March 27, 2012. Two days later, he made his NHL debut against the Florida Panthers.

The hockey star scored his first goal in the NHL, helping the Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings on February 17, 2013.

Zucker spent time with the Houston Aeros and the Minnesota Wild during the NHL lockout-shortened 2012–13 season. He played 20 regular-season games during his time with Minnesota, mostly playing on the second line with Matt Cullen and Devin Setoguchi.

On May 5, 2013, Jason Zucker made headlines when he scored an important goal at the 2:15 mark of extra. The Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 to cut the lead in the Western Conference quarterfinal series to 2-1.

Poll : 0 votes