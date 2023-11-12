Jay Woodcroft coaching history: Looking at fired Oilers head coach's past hockey experience

Jay Woodcroft, recently relieved of his duties as head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, has a coaching history marked by various roles and accomplishments in hockey. His coaching journey began in 2005 when he was hired as a video coach for the Detroit Red Wings, and he played a pivotal role in their Stanley Cup victory in 2008.

Woodcroft moved to the San Jose Sharks in 2008, joining as an assistant coach under head coach Todd McLellan. However, in 2015, the Sharks announced their parting of ways with McLellan and his coaching staff, leading Woodcroft to Edmonton, where he served as an assistant coach, reuniting with McLellan.

In April 2018, Woodcroft took the reins as the head coach of the Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers' AHL affiliate. Under his leadership, the Condors achieved notable success, boasting a 105-71-21 regular-season record and securing the Pacific Division playoff championship in the 2020-21 season. Additionally, they clinched the Pacific Division regular-season title in 2019.

Woodcroft's opportunity to helm the Edmonton Oilers as an interim coach came in February 2022 when Dave Tippett was fired. Following a commendable journey to the Western Conference Finals, Woodcroft signed a three-year deal on June 21, 2022.

Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft relieved of his duties

In a surprising development, the Edmonton Oilers have opted to part ways with head coach Jay Woodcroft following a disappointing start to the season, marked by a lackluster 3-9-1 record. The decision was revealed by esteemed ice hockey reporter Elliotte Friedman via X (formerly Twitter), catching the hockey community off guard. Friedman tweeted:

"Edmonton is making a coaching change. Jay Woodcroft being relieved of his duties. Thought last night's win would buy some time, but that’s not the case."

Despite a recent win, the organization decided to make a coaching change, signaling a sense of urgency to address the team's struggles. Woodcroft, a former player turned Canadian professional ice hockey coach, concludes his coaching tenure with the Oilers amidst speculation about the reasons behind the team's early-season woes.

The firing prompts questions about the future trajectory of the Edmonton Oilers and the potential candidate to step into the coaching role. NHL fans and analysts will now be on the watch for updates on the search for a new head coach capable of sparking positive change and revitalizing the team.