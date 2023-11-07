Jay Woodcroft Salary: How much does the Edmonton Oilers head coach earn?

Jay Woodcroft, the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, recently signed a three-year contract extension which has created a buzz in the hockey world. This extension, which was inked on June 22, 2022, sees Woodcroft committed to guiding the Oilers through the 2024-25 season. What's even more intriguing is the reported salary associated with this extension.

According to CapFriendly, Jay Woodcroft is set to earn a hefty $2 million per season, making his total contract value a substantial $6 million over the three years. This places him among the higher-earning coaches in the National Hockey League, highlighting the confidence and investment the Edmonton Oilers have in his leadership.

Woodcroft's journey to the head coaching role has been a notable one. He's known for his tactical acumen and player development skills, and this extension underscores the Oilers' belief in his ability to lead the team to success.

As of the 2023-24 NHL season, the Edmonton Oilers have faced a challenging start. With 11 games played, the team has managed to secure victory in just two of them, while suffering eight losses. Furthermore, one game ended in overtime. These early-season struggles have undoubtedly been a source of concern for Oilers fans and the organization.

Jay Woodcroft's frustration boils over amid disappointing season

Frustrations are running high for the Edmonton Oilers as the current season took an unexpected turn. In a late-game meltdown during Monday's 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks, head coach Jay Woodcroft found himself on the receiving end of an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a game misconduct. This dramatic outburst on the part of the coach mirrors the mounting frustrations within the Oilers' organization.

At the beginning of the season, the Oilers were touted as Stanley Cup contenders, armed with a roster brimming with talent. However, their early performance tells a different story. Currently, they languish near the bottom of the league standings, just one spot ahead of the winless San Jose Sharks, who they are set to face in their upcoming game on Thursday.

Woodcroft assumed the head coaching role in February 2022, inheriting the position from Dave Tippett. His debut season saw the Oilers reach the Western Conference Final, generating hopes of a bright future. Last season, they continued their strong run, amassing 109 points, the fourth-highest in team history, and entering the playoffs with the second-most wins in the Western Conference. However, their journey was cut short in the second round by the eventual Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.