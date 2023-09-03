"Jedi activity": Devon Levi's insane stick save at goalie practice shocks NHL fans

Goaltending sensation Devon Levi's jaw-dropping display of reflexes and athleticism left NHL fans awestruck during a recent practice session. The 21-year-old netminder, who has been turning heads with his remarkable skills, pulled off an unbelievable stick save that sent shockwaves through the hockey world.

It all started with a routine glove save that Levi made look effortless. The puck seemed destined for the back of the net, but Levi's lightning-fast glove hand denied it with remarkable precision. As the rebound careened dangerously toward an open net, he sprawled across the crease, desperation in his eyes. With a swift, full-extension dive, he managed to get his stick on the puck mere inches from the goal line.

NHL fans and analysts alike couldn't contain their amazement. Many compared Levi's save to the greatest goaltending moments in hockey history

As the hockey world eagerly awaits his performance in the upcoming season, one thing is certain: Devon is a name we'll be hearing for years to come, and that stick save is already etched in the annals of goaltending legend.

Devon Levi's 3 astonishing stats from 2023

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Levi may be a newcomer to the NHL, but he's already making a significant impact. Despite some expected growing pains, Levi's performance last season has given fans plenty of reasons to be hopeful for the 2023-24 season.

Here are three mind-boggling statistics that highlight just how effective Levi was in the net and what we can expect from him in the upcoming season.

#1 Team-Best GSAx: One of the standout statistics for Levi in 2023 was his team-leading 3.1 goals saved above expected (GSAx). This impressive figure demonstrates his ability to outperform expectations and make crucial saves. Even when compared to more experienced goaltenders, Levi's GSAx stands out, solidifying his role as the Sabres' go-to netminder.

#2 0.714 QS%: Levi's 0.714 quality starts percentage (QS%) ranked among the league's best for goaltenders who started or played in seven games. His ability to consistently deliver quality starts in high-pressure situations is a testament to his composure and skill. Levi's performance against formidable opponents further underscores his potential as a top-tier goaltender.

#3 GAA better than expected: Levi's 2.94 goals-against average (GAA) in 2023 outperformed his expected GAA (xGAA) of 3.37, demonstrating his ability to rise to the occasion. This accomplishment placed him among the top goaltenders in the league for this statistic. Levi's ability to maintain a strong GAA, even against tough opponents, showcases his potential for continued success.

Devon's remarkable stats suggest that he's on the path to becoming a standout goaltender in the league. The bold prediction of him winning the Calder Trophy doesn't seem far-fetched, given his extraordinary performance thus far.