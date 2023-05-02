Former NHL player and popular analyst Jeff O'Neill is said to be "on leave," according to The Athletic.

O'Neill has been with TSN for over a decade, currently co-hosting the afternoon drive program One Drive on TSN Radio 150.

However, he's not been featured on the program since last week and when it returned to air on Monday, the program aired without the presence of Jeff O'Neill. Host Bryan Hayes during Monday's program provided an update on O'Neill's absence from the show:

"He is OK. All we can say is that we appreciate the messaging. We appreciate the concern. We wanted to let you know that the ODog is on leave, and that’s as far as we’re going to go with it. But the show’s going to continue."- via The Athletic

According to reports, O'Neill has left the company, and there is currently no explanation provided by the network for his departure. As of yet, there has been no official statement from the network or O'Neill regarding his absence from the company.

The analyst's absence has left fans worried. Here's how they reacted on Twitter. One said:

"The show won't be half as entertaining with him gone. He comes up with the majority of the creative content. His unique personality will be impossible to replace. Hope this is temporary."

Jeff O'Neill's long career in ice hockey

O'Neill hails from Richmond, Ontario, Canada, and grew up in Kings City, north of Toronto. Before becoming a broadcaster, he played in the NHL and was the fifth overall pick for the Hartford Whalers in the 1994 draft.

He spent 12 seasons playing for the Whalers, Carolina Hurricanes, and Toronto Maple Leafs in the league. With the Hurricanes, O'Neill reached the 2002 Stanley Cup Finals but lost to the Detroit Red Wings.

During his 12-year stint in the NHL, Jeff O'Neill played in 821 games and accumulated 496 points through 237 goals and 259 assists.

