Jeff Petry contract history: How much has ex-Habs player earned over his career?

Jeff Petry, a prominent figure in the world of professional ice hockey, has not only made a name for himself through his on-ice skills but also has a lucrative contract history.

Born on December 9, 1987, Petry's journey in the NHL began when he was selected 45th overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2nd round of the 2006 entry draft. This marked the inception of his professional career, setting the stage for an impressive trajectory.

His journey through various contracts illustrates his growth, value, and contributions within the league. He has signed a total of five contracts, worth a total value of $66,575,000.

In March 2010, he signed his first big contract with the Edmonton Oilers, a two-year, $2,000,000 agreement. In July 2012, he signed a two-year, $3,500,000 contract with the Edmonton Oilers. With a cap hit of $1,750,000, Petry's value was becoming more apparent.

His next contract was a one-year, $3,075,000 deal with the Edmonton Oilers in July 2014. A major turning point came in June 2015 when Petry signed a substantial six-year, $33,000,000 contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

In September 2020, Jeff extended his stay with the Montreal Canadiens by signing a 4-year, $25,000,000 contract. Also he secured his role as a cornerstone of the franchise.

Jeff's career performance over the years has been nothing short of impressive. With a total of 353 points in 864 games played, he has proven himself as a defenseman who excels in both offensive and defensive roles.

Jeff Petry has been traded once more, this time joining the Red Wings

The Montreal Canadiens dealt experienced defenseman Jeff to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2025.

Montreal will retain 50% of his salary, roughly $2.4 million until his contract ends in 2024-25. This marks his third trade in just over a year. The move follows Montreal's acquisition of Petry from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a complex three-team trade involving Erik Karlsson.

His career has come full circle, returning him to Michigan, where he played for Michigan State before turning professional. While no longer a top-four defenseman, he brings defensive prowess and leadership to the Red Wings.

In return, Detroit gains Lindstrom, a 24-year-old defenseman selected in the second round by the Red Wings in 2017, who adds depth to their defensive roster. Montreal's conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2025, from a previous trade with Boston, is also part of the exchange.