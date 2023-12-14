Jeff Skinner injury: What happened to Sabres forward after hit by Nathan MacKinnon?

In today's game, the Buffalo Sabres faced a setback as forward Jeff Skinner exited the contest against the Colorado Avalanche following a hard-hitting play by Nathan MacKinnon. The incident, which unfolded in the second period, has raised concerns about Skinner's well-being and potential impact on the Sabres' lineup.

The Cam & Strick Podcast shared a video capturing the critical moment and described it:

"Nathan MacKinnon LAUNCHES Jeff Skinner into the boards."

The hit looked powerful and forceful.

Shortly after the hit, the Buffalo Sabres officially announced on Twitter that Jeff Skinner would not be returning to the game due to an upper-body injury.

NHL insider Lance Lysowski provided a real-time update via Twitter, shedding light on Skinner's initial attempt to continue playing despite the evident discomfort.

Lysowski reported:

"Jeff Skinner went to the room. Went down the tunnel after that MacKinnon hit and returned, but he's no longer on the Sabres' bench."

Skinner's upper-body injury raises concerns not only for his immediate availability but also for the upcoming games. The Sabres, already thin on forward options with just 12 on the roster, may face lineup challenges if Skinner is sidelined for an extended period.