Jennifer Botterill slams Jamal Myers for his controversial take on Ryan Hartman-Cole Perfetti incident

Former Canadian hockey women's star and analyst Jennifer Botterill vented her frustration at Sportsnet analyst Jamal Myers' controversial take on the Ryan Hartman and Cole Perfetti high-sticking incident.

It all started with an injury to Minnesota Wild star player Kirill Kaprizov, which was followed by cross-checks from Winnipeg Jets' Brendan Dillon during a game on Saturday (Dec. 30).

The two teams met again the next day, on Sunday. During the first period, Minnesota Wild’s Ryan Hartman got his revenge against the Jets after a play that resulted in a high stick on the face of Cole Perfetti.

Notably, Perfetti was also involved in a play that resulted in an injury to Kaprizov.

On Sportsnet’s special dressing room-themed segment, the analysts on the panel discussed the Hartman-Perfetti incident.

Jamal Myers said that Ryan Hartman's play sent a clear message to opposing teams about the consequences of going after their star players:

"To me, Ryan Hartman is sending a message that you're not going to go after our star player. And whether you like it or not, it becomes a question of how I'm going to defend myself, and it's not about fighting you."

Myers added:

"Some people will say that Hartman should go fight him, right? I think he sent the right message. The fact that everybody knows that he said he was going to do it or not. I'm sorry. I know the game has changed, but there's still an element of fear. There's still an element of being aggressive and sending a message. These two teams could also meet in the playoffs."

However, Myers' statement did not sit well with Jennifer Botterill, who retaliated and slammed Myers for his remarks, Botterill indicated that instead of focusing on revenge and sending messages, it might be better to emphasize sportsmanship:

"Both of the terms you guys use, revenge and sending a message, I don't know; you watch the play, and you see Cole Perfetti, a young, great player in your league. Do you think that's what you want to present or succumb to your young, talented players too?

"I don't know. I don't think that's what's selling your game to your biggest stars. Your skilled players just don't care if you're a young player coming up. Be ready, because this could happen to you at any point. And you're okay with that? If it's your son out there playing and he takes that two-handed to the face, oh, you know, what a good message to send," Boterill added.

On Tuesday, the NHL fined Ryan Hartman $4,427.08 for sticking to the face of the Winnipeg Jets forward Perfetti. The fine served as the maximum allowable under a collective bargaining agreement.

Jennifer Botterill's hockey career

Hailing from Ottawa, Ontario, Jennifer Botterill began her collegiate hockey career with Harvard University and played for the Harvard Crimson women's ice hockey team.

After playing for four seasons with Harvard University's team, Jennifer Botterill went on to play for the Toronto Aeros in the NWHL, where she played for three seasons, including one with the Mississauga Aeros. She also spent two seasons with the Mississauga Chiefs in the CWHL from 2007-2009.

She played her final season with the Toronto CWHL in the same league in the 2010-11 season. Moreover, Jennifer Botterill won five IIHF World Women’s Championships gold medals and three Olympic gold medals in her professional career.