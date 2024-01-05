"Jeremy Swayman lost this game": Boston Bruins fans point fingers at netminder for loss to Pittsburgh Penguins in 11-goal thriller

Boston Bruins fans were disappointed with goalie Jeremy Swayman's performance in Thursday's 6-5 home loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Fans from both ends at TD Garden were treated to a wild game.

It was a game where every shot felt like going back into the net. The Bruins got off to a great start, with Brad Marchand's goal under one minute put the home side up 1-0.

Despite an early goal, the Bruins looked sloppy and were unable to capitalize to maintain their lead.

The Penguins scored four goals in the first period and led the home team 5-2 early in the second period. The Bruins rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the second period to enter the third period trailing by only one goal.

Marchand's short-handed goal at 3:08 of the third period tied the game at 5-5. However, with defenseman Charlie McAvoy serving the penalty for hooking, the Pittsburgh Penguins capitalized on the powerplay, with Sidney Crosby scoring the game-winning goal.

Jeremy Swayman, who entered Thursday's contest with an 11-2-4 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .928 SV%, conceded six goals on 35 shots with a dismal .829 SV%.

The Boston Bruins fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the loss to the Penguins, with many blaming Jeremy Swayman for the defeat.

One fan tweeted:

"Swayman lost this game, sorry but it's true...should have pulled after 1st period...no goalie gives up that many goals that quickly and becomes a brickwall."

Here are some more reactions on X:

The Boston Bruins remain atop the Atlantic Division with 52 points. They face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

How did the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Jeremy Swayman and Boston Bruins?

Brad Marchand gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead 41 seconds into the first period after slotting a rebound shot off David Pastrnak into the back of the net. Five minutes later, Drew O'Connor tied the game for the Pens.

Just over a minute later, Ryan Graves put the visitors ahead 2-0 after scoring from long range. At 6:39, Pastrnak scored a backhand goal after spotting an open space in front of the net to beat Jeremy Swayman.

Goals from Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter extended the Penguins' lead to 4-2 before the second period. At the 6:38 mark of the second, Jeff Carter pushed the Pens' lead to three goals.

Three minutes later, Morgan Geekie scored a wrist shot from the right circle to cut the lead to 5-3. Jake DeBrusk made it 5-4 at 19:24 before heading into the final period. Marchand scored a short-hand goal before Sidney Crosby's powerplay goal propelled the Penguins to a dramatic 6-5 victory.

Geeikie and Pastrnka had three points, while Marchand and Charlie McAvoy accumulated two points for Boston. For Pittsburgh, Crosby and Kris Letang accumulated a hat trick of points in the matchup.