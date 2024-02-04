Jeremy Swayman opens up on being beaten by Boston Bruins teammate David Pastrnak twice in All-Star game 

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto showed a remarkable showdown between Boston Bruins teammates Jeremy Swayman and David Pastrnak. At the end of the second game's shootout, Pastrnak's ability outsmarted Swayman not once but twice – first with a tying goal at the end of the period leading to the shootout and then with the decisive shootout winner.

Expand Tweet

After the game, Swayman acknowledged Pastrnak's skills, describing his teammate's moves as unpredictable. Pastrnak's goal ended up clinching Team Connor McDavid's spot in the All-Star game final today.

"That's great. I mean, he's got a couple of go-to moves. I thought he was gonna go left side and he pulled a Jake Dabrowski on me. So it's a good move. I was pleasantly surprised. It's good. He does that for our team." Swayman said.

Reflecting on Pastrnak's goal-scoring prowess for both goals, Swayman said:

"I think he's got a really good move there where he can decept the goalie with a high glove shot or a high blocker shot. So, him and I actually work on that quite a bit, and I can't believe he got me tonight. So it's a good thing for him and our team moving forward, that's for sure."

Jeremy Swayman dishes on David Pastrnak's trash-talking abilities in Boston Bruins locker room

When asked about Pastrnak's trash-talking abilities, Swayman responded with a smile, anticipating some good-natured banter in the Boston Bruins' locker room.

"I'm sure. Yeah, it's good. I mean, I, I got him on a breakaway during the game so we can even it out," he added.

Despite the competitive nature of the All-Star Game, Swayman had nothing but praise for Pastrnak, highlighting the winger's positive demeanor.

"Yeah, he's just, he's happy go lucky all the time. And that's, uh, that's what you want from a guy like that. Uh, a leader in our group, obviously one of the best players, and it's, uh, really awesome when you just have that you can go out to dinner with him. You can have an easy conversation and just feel right at home when you're talking to him. So, uh, really happy that guy's on our team."

In the grand scheme of things, the friendly competition between Swayman and Pastrnak is something that Boston Bruins fans can be sure to enjoy.