Jesper Boqvist contract: How much did Boston Bruins sign the Swedish forward for?

Boston Bruins’ hockey centre Jesper Boqvist has become a prominent figure in the NHL world for his excellent grip over the puck. The hockey star inked a one-year contract with the Bruins for a salary cap hit of $775,000 on July 12, 2023.

Boqvist was chosen by the New Jersey Devils in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft with the 36th overall pick. The talented Boston Bruins hockey star has scored 55 points in 189 games in 4 seasons.

He has not yet earned any playoff points in the 6 games he was part of. Boqvist will be a Restricted Free Agent (RFA) by the end of the 2023-24 season when he is 25.

The Boston Bruins' renowned centre and the New Jersey Devils formally agreed on a three-year, entry-level contract for Boqvist on June 10, 2019. He scored his first NHL goal in a 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on November 26, 2019.

Jesper Boqvist's goal, which levelled the score at 1-1 in the first period, sparked debate since Wayne Simmonds was involved in the action.

The Wild contested the goal, but it was ultimately upheld. The NHL, however, said in a statement during the third period that the goal shouldn't have been permitted. The Devils re-signed Boqvist for the 2022–23 campaign after accepting their qualifying offer on July 22, 2022.

He had the freedom to play in the NHL and the minor levels as needed, thanks to the one-year, two-way contract.

Boston Bruins head coach once benched veteran Nick Foligno

Former Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno will always remember head coach Jim Montgomery's decision to bench him for Game 7, which resulted in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.

Nick Foligno recently discussed his ongoing discontent with Montgomery's decision to exclude him in an appearance on the Cam And Strick Podcast, hosted by Andy Strickland. He claimed that it would always have a negative impact on him.

“That’s something you don’t prepare yourself for, or even think is gonna happen. I mean, that’s something ‘Monty’ and I discussed — and I’ll keep that private — but it didn’t sit well with me. I think he knows that. It never will. When you’re a competitor, this is the time of year you play for. That one didn’t really sit well and never will.”

Foligno, a respected leader in the Bruins' locker room who had contributed a goal and two assists during the series' first six games, was abruptly demoted to the press box for the pivotal Game 7. Foligno was then traded to the Chicago Blackhawks, along with fellow winger Taylor Hall, on June 26.

