Jesper Bratt contract: How much is the New Jersey Devils winger's extension worth?

The New Jersey Devils have secured the services of forward Jesper Bratt for the long term, as they reach an agreement on an eight-year contract extension.

According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the deal is valued at $63 million, with an average annual value (AAV) of $7.875 million. Interestingly, the total contract value aligns perfectly with Bratt's jersey number, further emphasizing the significance of this new agreement.

Bratt, a 24-year-old pending restricted free agent, is coming off a remarkable season with the Devils. In 82 games, he recorded an impressive 32 goals and accumulated a total of 73 points. The young forward also showcased his skills in the postseason, contributing a goal and six points in 12 playoff games. Unfortunately, the Devils' playoff journey came to an end in the second round at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes.

This substantial contract extension demonstrates the organization's confidence in Bratt's abilities and his potential for further growth. It's evident that the Devils highly value his contributions to the team's offensive production, as his impressive point totals make him a key player to build around.

Before this extension, Bratt had signed a one-year, $5.45 million contract with the Devils in August of 2022. However, this new deal solidifies his future in New Jersey for an extended period. Since 2016, Bratt has remained loyal to the organization, playing his entire six-season career in a Devils jersey.

A look at Jesper Bratt's NHL career

Jesper Bratt's NHL career began when he was drafted by the New Jersey Devils as the 162nd pick in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

In his first NHL game, Bratt made an immediate impact, recording a power-play goal and a shorthanded assist in a 4-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche. This remarkable debut earned him the distinction of being the lowest-drafted player to debut in the NHL as a teenager since the 1994-95 season.

Unfortunately, Jesper Bratt encountered a setback in his sophomore season when he suffered a fractured jaw during practice in October 2018. This injury forced him to miss the first 13 games of the 2018-19 season. Despite the setback, Bratt continued to showcase his skill alongside Hischier, although his playing time with Hall was limited.

In January 2021, Bratt was rewarded for his progress and potential with a two-year, $5.5 million contract extension by the Devils. Fast forward to March 19, 2023, where Jesper Bratt achieved a significant milestone in his NHL career. He recorded his first NHL hat trick in a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, highlighting his growing impact and offensive prowess.

