Jesper Fast injury: What happened to Carolina Hurricanes winger?

The Carolina Hurricanes' forward Jesper Fast faced an abrupt exit from Saturday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, courtesy of a hit delivered by forward Noah Gregor. The impact of the collision left the 32-year-old winger with an upper-body injury, as confirmed by the Hurricanes on social media, dashing hopes of his return to the match.

The incident unfolded in the first period within the Hurricanes' zone, with Fast struggling to leave the ice and subsequently entering concussion protocol.

The repercussions of Fast's absence were palpable, forcing a premature end to his participation in the game against the Maple Leafs. The potential duration of his sidelining remains uncertain, raising questions about lineup adjustments for the Hurricanes.

If Jesper Fast misses subsequent games, Brendan Lemieux is expected to step into his role on the fourth line.

As the Hurricanes regroup for their upcoming clash against the Rangers on Tuesday, the lingering effects of Fast's upper-body injury will become an added concern.

Jesper Fast's ongoing impact on the Hurricanes

In the current season, Jesper Fast has proven to be a valuable asset for the Carolina Hurricanes, showcasing his skills in 36 games with 4 goals and 7 assists.

Fast, known for his swift skating, brings more than speed to the game. With adept hands and a keen hockey sense, he has evolved into a well-rounded player, contributing significantly to the Hurricanes' lineup.

Hailing from Nassjo, Sweden, Fast's journey in the NHL began when he was drafted by the New York Rangers in the sixth round of the 2010 NHL Draft.

Despite remaining in Sweden through the 2012–13 season, Fast joined the Rangers prior to the 2013–14 season. His NHL debut on October 3, 2013, marked the commencement of a career filled with notable achievements.

Jesper Fast's early days with the Rangers saw him making impactful contributions, including setting a team record for the fastest goal to start a period in the AHL. His playoff debut in April 2014 further highlighted his potential, setting the stage for an impressive career trajectory.

After showcasing his scoring prowess with the Rangers, including a memorable multigoal playoff game, Fast continued to make his mark in subsequent seasons.

His journey took a turn in October 2020 when he signed a three-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, a decision reaffirmed by a two-year, $4.8 million extension in July 2023.