Minnesota Wild goalie Jesper Wallstedt had a tough start in the NHL, facing a big 7-2 loss against the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. It was a rough night for the young goalie as Nils Lundkvist and the Stars dominated the game.

Nils Lundkvist played a pivotal role for the Stars, securing a goal and an assist, while Esa Lindell and Mason Marchment contributed three and two assists, respectively. The Stars dominated both games of the home-and-home series, outscoring the Wild 11-2, with a convincing 4-0 victory in Minnesota on Monday.

Jesper Wallstedt, facing the high-flying Stars, had a challenging start, making 27 saves but ultimately unable to stem the tide of Dallas' offensive onslaught. The Wild's struggles continue, having now lost six of their past seven games.

Matt Boldy provided a glimmer of hope for the Wild with a goal and an assist, but it was not enough to overcome the commanding performance by the Stars. The defeat left fans frustrated, questioning Jesper Wallstedt's reliability in his first NHL appearance.

As the Wild grapple with this setback, they'll undoubtedly be seeking ways to regroup and bounce back from this embarrassing defeat as they look ahead to future matchups.

Stars shine bright over Wild, Despite Jesper Wallstedt's efforts

The Dallas Stars dominated the Minnesota Wild in a decisive victory, showcasing an impressive offensive display at the American Airlines Center. Joe Pavelski kickstarted the scoring at 16:45 in the first period, firing a shot from the right face-off circle to give Dallas an early 1-0 lead.

The second period saw the Stars extending their advantage with Matt Duchene capitalizing on a rebound off the end boards, making it 2-0 at 4:28. Roope Hintz then added to the Wild's woes, securing a 3-0 lead at 14:59 by finishing a cross-ice pass from Mason Marchment. The Stars dominated the period, outshooting the Wild 16-3.

In the third period, the Wild tried to mount a comeback as Matt Boldy deflected a point shot by Brock Faber, cutting the lead to 3-1 at 4:22. However, the Stars quickly regained control, with Jason Robertson, Nils Lundkvist, and Tyler Seguin each finding the back of the net to push the lead to 6-1.

Ryan Hartman managed to score on a 5-on-3 power play, narrowing the gap to 5-2 at 11:03, but Dallas sealed the victory with goals from Seguin and Sam Steel, ending the game with a commanding 7-2 scoreline.