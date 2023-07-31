Jesse Ylonen contract: How much will Montreal Canadiens youngster earn from extension?

The Montreal Canadiens right winger Jesse Ylonen has inked a one-year, two-way contract with the team on July 31, 2023. The contract comprises $775,000 in cap hit and a minors salary of $200,000.

The 23-year-old Montreal Canadiens star, Jesse Ylonen, showcased his talent in 37 games in the previous season, tallying six goals and 16 points. Although he played most of the season with Laval Rocket in the AHL, Ylonen gave the Canadiens a solid reason for signing him for another season without hesitating.

Jesse Ylonen demonstrated his firm grip over the puck by scoring 11 goals and collecting 32 points in just 39 games. The Montreal Canadiens selected promising youngster Ylonen in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft with the 35th overall pick. He also played a pivotal role in Finland’s top-tier Liiga club, the Lahti Pelicans.

Ylonen has continuously exhibited exceptional performance since making his AHL debut in the 2020-21 season. The rising athlete amassed an impressive record of 34 goals and 51 assists in 120 games with Laval. His skills and achievements make him a valuable asset for the Montreal Canadiens’ future success in the NHL.

Montreal Canadiens welcomed young defenseman to the team

The Montreal Canadiens officially announced the signing of 18-year-old defenseman David Reinbacher to a three-year entry-level contract on July 5, 2023. The contract has a cap hit of $950,000 and an annual average salary of $2.1 million. The star defenseman has a $95,000 signing bonus with a base salary of $855,000. His minors salary is $82,500 for the 2023-24 season.

Reinbacher is popular for his well-rounded style of play, which suggests he has the potential to become a top-tier defenseman in the NHL. The young athlete demonstrated his abilities against seasoned pros during the previous season in the Swiss League.

Despite beginning the 2022-23 season with few first-round considerations, his performance rapidly took off, raising his draft stock significantly. During his stint in the Swiss League, Reinbacher showed he could succeed in a cutthroat setting with three goals and 22 points in 46 games. The talented hockey star participated in the Habs’ training camp from the 1st to the 4th of July and has become a blueline prospect for the team.

Hohenems native Reinbacher is expected to make a comeback in September for rookie camp and training camp. While he may play in the AHL in 2023-24, he has also shown an interest in the potential of playing in his native nation for another year. Canadiens fans await witnessing his significant influence on the NHL in the near future.