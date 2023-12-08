Jim Montgomery provides encouraging update on Bruins' Charlie McAvoy

Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery recently shared some positive news regarding star defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

During the third period of Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, McAvoy received a reverse hit from JJ Peterka, resulting in an upper-body injury.

McAvoy, who is not only an alternate captain, but also a crucial part of the Bruins defense, did not take part in Friday’s practice session. This raised concerns about the severity of his injury.

However, Montgomery provided an encouraging update on Friday. He made it clear that the injury was not to the head, which is good news for the team considering how serious head injuries can be in contact sports.

"We're hopeful for tomorrow," Montgomery told the media after practice. “I do want to rule out: It’s nothing with the head. It’s upper-body, nothing with the head.”

Hampus Lindholm’s take on Charlie McAvoy's absence

Even if short-term, the absence of Charlie McAvoy poses a challenge for the Bruins. Defenseman Hampus Lindholm suggested that McAvoy's absence might lead to increased opportunities for other players to step into more significant roles.

"We’re confident in our group here and the players we have, and obviously we’re a better team with Charlie in the lineup. But it’s [an] opportunity for everyone,” he said.

Lindholm believes that his team needs to embrace the pressure and step up when needed.

“Pressure is something you deserve," he continued. "I think it’s more excitement in a way. If you get more chances and play in certain situations.”