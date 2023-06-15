Joe Biden's congratulatory tweet to the Vegas Golden Knights after their extraordinary Stanley Cup triumph in only their sixth season has sparked a fervent reaction from Twitter users.

Captain Mark Stone scored an impressive hat trick during their resounding 9-3 win against the Florida Panthers. The social media platform became a hub for discussions on the team's success and the President's recognition of their accomplishment.

President Biden @POTUS



Today, the team and entire community are champions. Congrats to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season. The first major professional franchise in such a proud American city.

Amidst the celebrations, some fans used the platform to voice their opinions on the intersection of politics and sports. One fan expressed frustration, stating:

"Keep your politics and ideology out of professional sports. I'm not going to speak for everyone, but I'm quite sure the majority of the players don't want to meet you, and they don't respect you."

david k @dmkipp20 @POTUS @GoldenKnights Keep your politics and ideology out of professional sports. I'm not going to speak for everyone, but I'm quite sure the majority of the players don't want to meet you, and they don't respect you.

Another fan raised an interesting point, stating,

"You didn't even know the team existed."

In response to President Biden's tweet congratulating the Golden Knights, a fan questioned the lack of recognition for the Las Vegas Aces, the 2022 WNBA Champions, asking,

"The Las Vegas Aces were the 2022 WNBA Champions. When is their White House visit?"

T Fare @TFare1 @POTUS I definitely get the intent here, but the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship recently.

Quin @QuintinLangford @POTUS @GoldenKnights Meh, they were handed the cup. Games they played in had zero competitive integrity.

The varied reactions from fans on Twitter demonstrate the diverse perspectives and emotions evoked by the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup victory and President Biden's tweet.

When President Joe Biden agreed to Justin Trudeau's wager on the outcome of the Stanley Cup finals

In June 2021, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged in a lighthearted bet following the Tampa Bay Lightning's win over the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup final. The event highlighted the strong relationship between the United States and Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau initially proposed the bet on Twitter during Game 1, and President Joe Biden quickly accepted, showing his support for the Lightning. As the Lightning emerged victorious, President Biden expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Trudeau for the gift of Montreal smoked meats sent as a congratulatory gesture. This exchange helped reinforce the friendly rivalry between the teams and the deep alignment and friendship between the two countries.

Beyond the outcome of the bet, the conversation between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau also touched upon important matters of economic cooperation. The Lightning's victory in the Stanley Cup final brought fans from both nations together, providing an opportunity for the leaders to celebrate their shared love for the game and strengthen the bond between the United States and Canada.

