Create

Joe Biden called out for missing WNBA team in celebratory tweet for Golden Knights - "level of disrespect is annoying"

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jun 15, 2023 21:35 GMT
Biden congratulated Golden Knights on Twitter
Biden congratulated Golden Knights on Twitter

Joe Biden's congratulatory tweet to the Vegas Golden Knights after their extraordinary Stanley Cup triumph in only their sixth season has sparked a fervent reaction from Twitter users.

Captain Mark Stone scored an impressive hat trick during their resounding 9-3 win against the Florida Panthers. The social media platform became a hub for discussions on the team's success and the President's recognition of their accomplishment.

Congrats to the Vegas @GoldenKnights on their first Stanley Cup in just their sixth season. The first major professional franchise in such a proud American city.Today, the team and entire community are champions.

Amidst the celebrations, some fans used the platform to voice their opinions on the intersection of politics and sports. One fan expressed frustration, stating:

"Keep your politics and ideology out of professional sports. I'm not going to speak for everyone, but I'm quite sure the majority of the players don't want to meet you, and they don't respect you."
@POTUS @GoldenKnights Keep your politics and ideology out of professional sports. I’m not going to speak for everyone, but I’m quite sure the majority of the players don’t want to meet you, and they don’t respect you.

Another fan raised an interesting point, stating,

"You didn't even know the team existed."
@POTUS @GoldenKnights you didn't even know the team existed.

In response to President Biden's tweet congratulating the Golden Knights, a fan questioned the lack of recognition for the Las Vegas Aces, the 2022 WNBA Champions, asking,

"The Las Vegas Aces were the 2022 WNBA Champions. When is their White House visit?"
@POTUS @GoldenKnights @POTUS The Las Vegas Aces were the 2022 WNBA Champions. When is their White House visit?
@POTUS @GoldenKnights Did you bribe them to win?
@POTUS @GoldenKnights Name 3 players on the knights
@POTUS I definitely get the intent here, but the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship recently.
@POTUS @GoldenKnights Arguably, the Las Vegas Quicksilvers (of the North American Soccer League) was our first major professional franchise.We're very proud of the Golden Knights, though. #GoKnightsGo
@POTUS @GoldenKnights Meh, they were handed the cup. Games they played in had zero competitive integrity.
@POTUS @GoldenKnights Does the @WNBA just not exist?THE LEVEL OF DISRESPECT IS JUST ANNOYING AS HECK!Is there another country out there that wont disrespect #WNBA YEAR ROUND & FORGET THEM EVERY WEEK!THE @LVAces WON THE WNBA FINALS LAST YEAR JOE!Add this to his list of questionable comments

The varied reactions from fans on Twitter demonstrate the diverse perspectives and emotions evoked by the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup victory and President Biden's tweet.

When President Joe Biden agreed to Justin Trudeau's wager on the outcome of the Stanley Cup finals

In June 2021, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau engaged in a lighthearted bet following the Tampa Bay Lightning's win over the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup final. The event highlighted the strong relationship between the United States and Canada.

Prime Minister Trudeau initially proposed the bet on Twitter during Game 1, and President Joe Biden quickly accepted, showing his support for the Lightning. As the Lightning emerged victorious, President Biden expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Trudeau for the gift of Montreal smoked meats sent as a congratulatory gesture. This exchange helped reinforce the friendly rivalry between the teams and the deep alignment and friendship between the two countries.

You’re on pal. #GoBolts twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/…

Beyond the outcome of the bet, the conversation between President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Trudeau also touched upon important matters of economic cooperation. The Lightning's victory in the Stanley Cup final brought fans from both nations together, providing an opportunity for the leaders to celebrate their shared love for the game and strengthen the bond between the United States and Canada.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react to Denver Nuggets beating Miami Heat in Game 5 of NBA Finals! Nikola Jokic FMVP!🔥

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...