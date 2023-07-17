Joe Pavelski bags third place in ACC celebrity tourney behind Steph Curry, Mardy Fish

Joe Pavelski, the seasoned NHL star, showcased his exceptional golfing skills at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament, securing a remarkable third-place finish.

The tournament took place recently, featuring renowned athletes and celebrities from various disciplines. Basketball star Steph Curry secured the first spot while Mardy Fish secures the second spot.

Pavelski, an alternate captain for the Dallas Stars, has been a prominent figure in the NHL since the 2006-07 season, amassing an impressive record of over 1,000 points in 1,250 regular-season games. Despite his remarkable achievements on the ice, Pavelski's talent extends beyond hockey, making him one of the NHL's finest golfers.

Pavelski showcased his prowess on the golf course and finished tied for second place at the American Century Championship. Remarkably, he is a scratch golfer, consistently shooting par on average.

Joe Pavelski, born on July 11, 1984, is widely recognized as an American professional ice hockey player. Before joining the Dallas Stars, he spent 13 seasons with the San Jose Sharks, serving as the team's captain during his final four years. Pavelski's illustrious career also saw him attend the University of Wisconsin, where he played for the Wisconsin Badgers men's ice hockey team.

Renowned as "Little Joe" and "Captain America," Pavelski made an impactful debut in the NHL by scoring a goal in his very first game, joining an exclusive group of Sharks players to achieve this feat. Additionally, he holds the record for the most playoff goals by an American-born player, an astonishing 73 in total.

Joe Pavelski stunned by Steph Curry's extraordinary hole-in-one

During the American Century Championship, Steph Curry, renowned for his basketball prowess with the Golden State Warriors, astounded spectators with an awe-inspiring moment. SportsNet shared a video capturing Curry's extraordinary golf skills as he achieved a hole-in-one, leaving NHL star Joe Pavelski amazed.

The breathtaking incident unfolded at the scenic Edgewood Tahoe course, where Curry had already begun the tournament impressively, notching up two birdies and an eagle in the first four holes.

As the ball soared towards the pin, anticipation filled the air. Then, with impeccable precision, the ball landed directly in the hole, eliciting an outburst of celebration from Curry, who raced toward the flag. Joe Pavelski, a forward for the Dallas Stars, joined in the jubilation, closely following Curry's exuberant display.

This hole-in-one not only bolstered Curry's remarkable performance in the tournament but also reaffirmed his status as a multi-talented athlete. Fans were left in awe of Curry's exceptional abilities, both on the basketball court and on the golf course.

