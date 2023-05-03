Joe Pavelski hailed after scoring 4 goals in Game 1 -" Like a fine wine"

In just his second playoff game this year, Joe Pavelski created history during the Stars' second-round opening game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old veteran forward scored four goals to become the oldest player in NHL history to accomplish the feat. His four-goal contribution helped the Dallas Stars, who were trailing by two goals, to force overtime, where they lost 5-4.

Joe Pavelski is the oldest player in Stanley Cup playoff history with a -goal game PLAYOFF HISTORYJoe Pavelski is the oldest player in Stanley Cup playoff history with a-goal game PLAYOFF HISTORY‼️Joe Pavelski is the oldest player in Stanley Cup playoff history with a 4️⃣-goal game 😱 https://t.co/XQyr7kPJtR

Joe Pavelski, despite his age, delivered one of the greatest performances on the biggest hockey stage. Fans were amazed by the level of performance of the veteran forward against Seattle Kraken as they applauded him on Twitter.

#NHLStats: media.nhl.com/public/live-up… Joe Pavelski potted his third and fourth goals to match the @DallasStars / North Stars franchise record for most in a playoff contest and send Game 1 to overtime. Joe Pavelski potted his third and fourth goals to match the @DallasStars / North Stars franchise record for most in a playoff contest and send Game 1 to overtime. 😳#NHLStats: media.nhl.com/public/live-up… https://t.co/pE0YJ0iQ90

MBBrownSF 💜 @MBBrownSF3 @SheDreamsInTeal Oh, my… I’m divided between cheering for the Kraken and cheering for Joe Pavelski! Good luck to your team! @SheDreamsInTeal Oh, my… I’m divided between cheering for the Kraken and cheering for Joe Pavelski! Good luck to your team!

Michael Kaliterna @Gamerike @DallasStars @budlight Glad Pavs is killin’ it in the playoffs. Dude deserves it, but 4 goals in a single game?! Man has the largest shoulders carrying the Stars to a whole other universe. Just plain amazing… @DallasStars @budlight Glad Pavs is killin’ it in the playoffs. Dude deserves it, but 4 goals in a single game?! Man has the largest shoulders carrying the Stars to a whole other universe. Just plain amazing…

Bruce Wayne @popmpn80 @espn The oldest player with 4 goals in a game. Passing Mario Lemeux. @espn The oldest player with 4 goals in a game. Passing Mario Lemeux.

A look into Joe Pavelski's hockey career and achievements

Joe Pavelski celebrates after scoring against the Seattle Kraken - Game 1

Pavelski's NHL career highlight came in 2003, when he was picked eighth overall by the San Jose Sharks. He made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 season and played 46 games.

Playing his 17th season, the veteran forward has accumulated 1,001 points through 449 goals and 552 assists in 1,250 games for two franchises.

The 38-year-old began his professional hockey career with the SPASH (Stevens Point Area Senior High) Panthers, who won the Wisconsin State Hockey Championship in 2002. During his tenure with the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks, Dallas Stars’ alternate captain was honored with the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year Award and the 2004 Clark Cup.

After a successful junior career in hockey, Pavelski created history in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs when he gave the Dallas Stars their first postseason hat-trick since moving from the Minnesota North Stars.

Pavelski added to his playoff legacy by tallying his 61st playoff goal on September 26, 2020. He now holds the record for most playoff goals among players born in the United States, breaking Joe Mullen's previous mark. He also won a silver medal for the US at the 2010 Winter Olympics Games.

