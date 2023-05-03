Create

Joe Pavelski hailed after scoring 4 goals in Game 1 -" Like a fine wine"

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified May 03, 2023 05:46 GMT
Joe Pavelski became the oldest player to score four goals in NHL playoffs.

In just his second playoff game this year, Joe Pavelski created history during the Stars' second-round opening game against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old veteran forward scored four goals to become the oldest player in NHL history to accomplish the feat. His four-goal contribution helped the Dallas Stars, who were trailing by two goals, to force overtime, where they lost 5-4.

PLAYOFF HISTORY‼️Joe Pavelski is the oldest player in Stanley Cup playoff history with a 4️⃣-goal game 😱 https://t.co/XQyr7kPJtR

Joe Pavelski, despite his age, delivered one of the greatest performances on the biggest hockey stage. Fans were amazed by the level of performance of the veteran forward against Seattle Kraken as they applauded him on Twitter.

One said:

"Like a fine wine"

Here're some of the top reactions:

Joe Pavelski potted his third and fourth goals to match the @DallasStars / North Stars franchise record for most in a playoff contest and send Game 1 to overtime. 😳#NHLStats: media.nhl.com/public/live-up… https://t.co/pE0YJ0iQ90
@DallasStars @budlight He put the team on his back
@DallasStars @budlight JOE P4VELSKI!!!
@SheDreamsInTeal Oh, my… I’m divided between cheering for the Kraken and cheering for Joe Pavelski! Good luck to your team!
@DallasStars @budlight Glad Pavs is killin’ it in the playoffs. Dude deserves it, but 4 goals in a single game?! Man has the largest shoulders carrying the Stars to a whole other universe. Just plain amazing…
@DallasStars @budlight We'll definitely take 5 if he's got another! #TexasHockey #GoStars https://t.co/J0pLXfREpr
@espn The oldest player with 4 goals in a game. Passing Mario Lemeux.
@espn He is the moment
@espn Like a fine wine
@DallasStars @budlight captain america is blowing my mind tonight https://t.co/ufAAC2kFta

A look into Joe Pavelski's hockey career and achievements

Joe Pavelski celebrates after scoring against the Seattle Kraken - Game 1
Joe Pavelski celebrates after scoring against the Seattle Kraken - Game 1

Pavelski's NHL career highlight came in 2003, when he was picked eighth overall by the San Jose Sharks. He made his NHL debut during the 2006-07 season and played 46 games.

Playing his 17th season, the veteran forward has accumulated 1,001 points through 449 goals and 552 assists in 1,250 games for two franchises.

The 38-year-old began his professional hockey career with the SPASH (Stevens Point Area Senior High) Panthers, who won the Wisconsin State Hockey Championship in 2002. During his tenure with the USHL's Waterloo Black Hawks, Dallas Stars’ alternate captain was honored with the Dave Tyler Junior Player of the Year Award and the 2004 Clark Cup.

After a successful junior career in hockey, Pavelski created history in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs when he gave the Dallas Stars their first postseason hat-trick since moving from the Minnesota North Stars.

Pavelski added to his playoff legacy by tallying his 61st playoff goal on September 26, 2020. He now holds the record for most playoff goals among players born in the United States, breaking Joe Mullen's previous mark. He also won a silver medal for the US at the 2010 Winter Olympics Games.

Edited by Bhargav
