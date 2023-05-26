In a remarkable turn of events, Joe Pavelski, the veteran forward of the Dallas Stars, has emerged as the highest-scoring active player in NHL playoff history. With an incredible tally of 73 goals in 180 career playoff games, Pavelski has surpassed the goal-scoring exploits of illustrious players such as Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby.

Pavelski's remarkable ability to find the back of the net during the most crucial moments of the game has solidified his status as a premier goal scorer. His knack for delivering clutch performances and his consistency in playoff production have propelled him to the top of the goal-scoring ranks among active players.

Alex Ovechkin, the dynamic forward for the Washington Capitals, has recorded an impressive 72 playoff goals, achieved in 147 games. Ovechkin's scoring prowess and his relentless pursuit of Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record have cemented his position as one of the greatest goal scorers of the 21st century.

Meanwhile, Sidney Crosby, the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has accumulated an impressive 71 playoff goals throughout his illustrious career. Crosby's remarkable skill set, leadership qualities, and ability to perform under pressure have made him a perennial playoff performer and a force to be reckoned with in the goal-scoring department.

Joe Pavelski currently holds the crown as the highest-scoring active player in NHL playoff history, with his 73 goals standing as a testament to his scoring prowess, consistency, and impact in the postseason. His remarkable achievement will go down in NHL lore, solidifying his place among the game's greatest goal scorers.

How much does Joe Pavelski earn in salary?

Joe Pavelski has proven himself as a pivotal player with his impressive performance on the ice. Drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft as the 205th overall pick, Pavelski made a significant impact during his 14-year tenure with the team.

In 2019, Pavelski joined the Dallas Stars as a Restricted Free Agent, signing a one-year contract worth $6 million on March 11, 2022. The deal included a $5 million cap hit and an annual average salary of $6 million. For the 2022-23 season, Pavelski earned a base salary of $5.5 million, with a matching amount for the minors.

Throughout his remarkable career, Joe Pavelski has accumulated an impressive record of 1,001 points in 1,250 games. Additionally, he has showcased his skill and clutch performances in the playoffs, contributing 139 points in 180 games over 17 seasons. As he approaches his 39th birthday, Pavelski will become an Unrestricted Free Agent (UFA) at the end of the 2023-24 season.

