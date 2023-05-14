Joe Pavelski ties active playoff goal record with Game six deflection

Joe Pavelski has cemented his place in NHL history once again, tying the current record for playoff goals by an active player with 72. Pavelski's goal in game six against the Seattle Kraken, a deflection in front of Phillipp Gruabauer on the power play, was a classic example of the type of player he is. He's a tenacious and skilled forward who never gives up on a play.

Joe Pavelski ties active playoff goal record with 72

Joe Pavelski's ability to score in the playoffs is legendary. He has consistently been one of the league's top scorers in the postseason throughout his career, and he has a reputation for coming up big in clutch moments.

Joe Pavelski's style of play is perfectly suited for playoff hockey. He is a player who can create scoring chances out of nothing, and he is equally comfortable scoring from close range or sniping from the slot. Pavelski is also a player who leads by example. His work ethic and determination are infectious. He is the type of player who can inspire his teammates to greater heights, and that is a rare and valuable trait in any sport.

Looking ahead, Joe Pavelski has the opportunity to break the record for playoff goals by an active player in the coming seasons. He is tied with Alex Ovechkin, one of the greatest goal scorers of all time, and he is just one goal ahead of Sidney Crosby, another legendary player. If Pavelski can continue to play at a high level, there is every reason to believe that he could become the all-time leader in playoff goals by an active player.

Of course, Joe Pavelski is not focused solely on personal records. He is a team player who is committed to helping the Dallas Stars win a Stanley Cup. Pavelski has already played in three Stanley Cup Finals, and he knows firsthand just how difficult it is to win hockey's ultimate prize. However, with his skill, experience, and leadership, Pavelski could be the missing piece that the Stars need to win another championship.

Pavelski's tying of the current record for playoff goals by an active player with 72 is an incredible achievement. Pavelski is a talented and driven player who has consistently been one of the league's top scorers in the postseason throughout his career. His ability to score in clutch moments and inspire his teammates makes him a valuable asset to any team. He has the opportunity to break the record for playoff goals by an active player in the coming seasons.

